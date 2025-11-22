Miami swim secures sixth-place finish at Hawkeye Invitational

Over the course of the four-day event hosted by the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami swim finished sixth in Iowa City with 743 points. Without its diving counterparts, UM’s finish reflected a swim-only roster competing against full squads.

Starting off strong, Leah Treglia, Zofia Sobczak, Isabelle Videment and Addy Vonderahe finished second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:39.03).

There were several impressive relay and individual performances throughout the meet. Freshman star Sophie Lenze, hailing from Heideilber, scored valuable points with a fifth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (4:51.68), while freshman Phoebe Mayo took fifth in the ‘C’ final of the 200-yard IM (2:04.41).



Videment scored again later in the ‘A’ final of the 50-yard freestyle, placing sixth (22.92). Redshirt senior Savanna Barr finished just behind her teammate in seventh (22.93).

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Barr, Videment, Vonderahe and freshman Inès Mahmoudi took third place (1:31.22). Videment continued her standout weekend with a fourth-place finish in the ‘A’ final of the 100-yard butterfly (53.82).

Barr also delivered a strong showing in Iowa, taking second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.03) after recording the top qualifying time earlier that day.

Treglia added to Miami’s total with a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (53.58). Coming off that bronze, Treglia, along with Lenze, Videment and freshman Brooke Murphy, combined for a second-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay (3:38.64).

Both Mayo (1:57.74) and Sarah Sensenbrenner (1:59.07) placed in the ‘A’ final of the 200-yard backstroke.

Dec. 3-6, Miami will travel to Austin, Texas, for the U.S. Open Championships. With such strong performances so far this season, Barr, Videment and Vonderahe are expected to continue their momentum.