Miami MBB cruises to 99-72 victory over Elon

Miami cruised to its fourth win of the season Thursday night, taking down Elon 99-72 at the Watsco Center. All of the Hurricanes were getting in on the action, as all five starters tallied double digit point totals in the win

Elon hung tough through the first half, keeping the score at 41-48 entering the break. They were led by junior guard Randall Pettus II, who finished the game with 17 points.

But after the break, the ‘Canes came out firing. They started the second half hot, going on a 13-3 run where they landed three three-pointers, two at the hands of Dante Allen and another from Tru Washington. Those two combined for over 30 points and five threes. Washington also registered his third career double-double, with 10 boards on the night.

Some more key players for the ‘Canes were true freshman Shelton Henderson and senior Tre Donaldson, who ended the game with 16 and 18 points, respectively.

The deep ball was hitting all night for the Hurricanes, who hit a season-high nine shots from downtown, for 38% beyond the arc. Miami’s defense was on point as well, as they forced a season-high 18 turnovers and outrebounded Elon 38-22, showcasing their physicality.

After a loss to Florida, this was a strong bounceback game for the ‘Canes, who will look to continue their momentum Sunday at 1 p.m. as they take on Delaware State at the Watsco Center.