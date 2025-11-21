Hokies host No. 13 Hurricanes in home finale: What to know about Virginia Tech



Collegiate Times Sports Staff Writer Brody Bryan previews Virginia Tech football before its Saturday matchup against Miami

Senior quarterback Cam Ward rushes for a touchdown in Miami’s game against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 27, 2024. Photo Credit: Jason Hill – Co-Photo Editor

In the final stretch of a tumultuous season headlined by coach firings and hirings alike, Virginia Tech will host No. 13 Miami on Saturday at noon E.T. in its final game at Lane Stadium this fall.

The Hokies and Hurricanes last met in 2024 in Coral Gables, when then-No. 7 Miami narrowly evaded Tech’s upset bid, 38-34. Kyron Drones’ Hail Mary to Da’Quan Felton was initially ruled a touchdown, but was overturned after video review, denying Tech its first top-ten win since 2021.

The Hurricanes currently sit at 8-2 but are fifth in the ACC after conference losses to Louisville and SMU. In all likelihood, Miami will have to win its final two games to keep any hopes of an ACC Championship or a College Football Playoff appearance alive.

Meanwhile, the Hokies have dropped back-to-back games for the second time in five weeks, and are 3-7 heading into the end of the season. Barring an upset against Miami or No. 19 Virginia, Tech will finish with its lowest winning percentage since 1992.

“(The season) has been super weird,” said senior linebacker Jaden Keller. “No one expected this type of season, but I still wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. The guys that I’ve met here, the coaches that have coached me, and the guys that I’ve been blessed around to be with, it’s a lifestyle I would never change and I’d do it a hundred times again.”

Miami’s offense is led by fifth-year senior quarterback Carson Beck, a previous two-year starter at Georgia. Through his first ten games, Beck has averaged just under 285 passing yards per game and has accounted for 19 total touchdowns this season. Hauling in the majority of his passes are freshman Malachi Toney, BYU transfer Keelan Marion, and senior CJ Daniels, who have combined for 12 touchdowns and over 1,200 receiving yards so far this year.

The Hokies’ offense has primarily depended on its rushing attack through its first 10 games. Senior running back Marcellous Hawkins is coming off his second 100-plus yard performance in his past three games, and Bowling Green transfer Terion Stewart has proven to be another reliable option in the backfield.

The running backs aren’t the only ones making a difference in the run game. The offensive line has “started to gel,” according to interim head coach Philip Montgomery.

“They’ve fought through some injuries, they’ve fought through some other things,” Montgomery said. “But they’ve stayed hungry throughout the process, and you’re seeing some really good growth.”

“I feel like I’m finally getting to play with the same group for the last three or four weeks, which has been really nice,” said Hokies offensive line coach Matt Moore. “We were just shuffling people around the first six or seven games. It was a different lineup every week… …It was difficult.”

Continuing that growth and success against the Hurricanes won’t be easy.

Miami currently ranks third in the nation in total rushing defense, led by likely future top-five pick Rueben Bain Jr. The Hurricanes have allowed just 818 rushing yards this season and 2.72 per attempt.

Redshirt sophmore wide receiever Isaiah Horton celebrates after scoring a touchdown in Miami’s game against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 27, 2024. Photo Credit: Jason Hill – Co-Photo Editor

Tech has 1,876 rushing yards so far this season, averaging almost five per carry.



Unfortunately for the Hokies, their air attack hasn’t been as impressive. Quarterback Kyron Drones has thrown for over 200 yards just three times this season, and hasn’t done so since a 38-6 victory over Wofford in mid-September.

The passing offense will also be without senior wide receiver Donavon Greene, who is no longer with the team as of last week’s contest against Florida State.

Greene had 16 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns on the season, but hadn’t caught a pass in three weeks before his departure.

Tech was also without several players last week due to injury, including safety Quentin Reddish, who has an interception this year.



“You’ve got some of those guys that it’s going to be tough to get them back,” Montgomery said. You’ve got other guys that have the potential of getting back… …Everybody’s playing hurt right now. Everybody’s got bumps and bruises.”

Tech looks for its first win over the Hurricanes since 2010 — it’s yet another challenge in a season defined by adversity.