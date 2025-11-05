Your ’Canes Homecoming watch party guide

As the centennial celebration continues, this year’s Homecoming is extra special. Buses are expected to be filled with students and alumni on their way to the game , but not everyone is going to make it to Hard Rock stadium.

Even if you didn’t secure a football ticket or make the bus, you can still create a meaningful celebration from your dorm.

Prepare snacks, decorations and football jumbotron games to take your watching experience to the next level.

Get together with friends

A big part of the experience is who you watch the game with. Friends can make even the most mundane activity a good time. Be sure to ask friends in advance so you can prepare for the occasion.

Invite the biggest ’Canes fan you know to scream with you or explain why Carson Beck keeps running the ball. What does running the ball mean? They can explain that to you too.

Show school spirit

Cheering for the team can look different for each person, but everyone can show school spirit by dressing up. Wear orange and green colors proudly to show support for the team. Represent your favorite player by wearing their number. You can also choose to represent the team by wearing 100 to celebrate the centennial Homecoming.

Decorate your space with orange and green. You want to set the environment for the game before it even begins. Creating a space where others can see ’Cane pride will encourage everyone to cheer while watching the game.

You can use cups, posters, table covers and even banners to fill your dorm with school spirit.

Get your stadium snacks

No football game is complete without classic football foods to snack on. Wings, pizza and hot dogs are part of every stadium’s menu. Bring the classics to you by visiting the Hurricanes Food Court or places near campus.

Having the sole responsibility to order food for everyone can feel intimidating. As the host, consider asking each person in the group to bring an appetizer of choice.

You can also create your own version of the “movie night snack challenge” trend. Bring a group of friends with you grocery shopping to decide on an appetizer, entree, a salty snack, sweet treat and drink for the group.

Each person can choose what they want for the category, then the group decides on which item they will choose for the category. For example, each person can grab the chip they want for the watch party, then the group comes together to choose one chip to buy and take for the game.

Play fun jumbo-tron games

Keeping your party entertained can be a challenge, but you can recreate the jumbo-tron games from Hard Rock in your dorm.

Make a list of football trivia questions. With the questions ready, you’ll be able to choose how to present them to your guests in an engaging way.

You can create teams and ask sets of questions throughout the game, giving teams the opportunity to answer using a whiteboard and marker. Or, you can make it digital by creating a Kahoot with the questions.

Having a game will bring out each person’s sense of competitiveness, which helps create an exciting watch party.

Prepare for clean-up

Once the game ends, the thought of cleaning up might make you regret hosting the watch party. Before the mess starts, set clear expectations before the game so each person picks up after themselves.

You can use paper plates and have a large garbage bag to put the trash in. This will make the clean-up easier, so you can worry less about the mess left behind.

Your dorm can bring in ’Canes fans to enjoy this Homecoming. Your party will appreciate the effort you put in creating a space to watch the game together. However you choose to set up your watch party, enjoy the game and time with friends.