How to glam up for Homecoming game day

University of Miami is the school for keeping up with new trends. Whether it’s a pop-up shop on campus or a viral influencer collaboration, students at the U always know what’s in and out. They make sure everyone knows too during homecoming week.

Homecoming at UM is the biggest event of the year. Students, faculty, parents, alumni and fans all come together to root for the Canes, and they look good doing it.

Beyond orange and green outfits, makeup has become one of the most exciting ways for students to show off their spirit and creativity.

“I’m seeing a lot of people incorporate the U into their looks,” Kalina Padron, a University sophomore, said. “Whether it be with face stickers or drawing it on with eyeshadow or face paint.”

As for what colors will dominate this season, Padron says there’s no question: “A lot of orange and green, especially in eyeshadow.”

But beyond the school colors, she believes homecoming makeup is about more than trends. “Makeup is supposed to be fun, there are truly no rules. It’s a form of self-expression.”

Her biggest advice for anyone trying to step out of their comfort zone this homecoming? “Try new things. Homecoming doesn’t happen often, so go all out!”

If you’re still deciding what to wear for the big game, here are a few student-approved makeup ideas to help you show off your Cane pride — from subtle shimmer to full-on glam:

1. The Classic Cane Cut Crease

Use bright orange and green shadows to create a dramatic eye look. Add a thin line of white eyeliner or a hint of silver shimmer in the inner corner for extra shine that will really pop in game day selfies.

2. Glitter and Gloss

When in doubt, add sparkle. Apply orange glitter across your eyelids or green shimmer on the cheekbones for a glowing, school-spirit vibe. Finish with a glossy lip to shine in the Miami sun.

3. The Minimalist Glow

If you’re not used to wearing much makeup, go for a bronzy base, a hint of coral blush, and glossy lips. Add a small ‘U’ sticker on your cheek or temple for a subtle but spirited finish.

4. Festival Flair

Inspired by Coachella meets Coral Gables: think rhinestones, face gems, and bold liner. Outline your eyes with green gems or add orange crystals near your brows to make your look stand out in the crowd.

5. The All-Out Superfan

Go big or go homecoming. Paint the ‘U’ across one cheek, add green and orange stripes under your eyes, or try a metallic highlight in UM’s colors. You’ll be cheering and shining all night.

As homecoming week approaches, expect to see campus covered in a sea of glitter, spirit, and creativity. Whether you’re heading to the parade, the game, or a night out with friends, there’s one thing for sure. At the University of Miami, school spirit during homecoming week is so glam.