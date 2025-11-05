Ryen Mandell brings her best to the Hurricanettes

While students count down the minutes to the big game, freshman cheerleader Ryen Mandell is preparing for her biggest performance yet.

Mandell is a freshman from Toronto who’s been dancing competitively since age 7. It had always been her dream to attend the University of Miami. After taking a two-year hiatus to focus on her studies, she was accepted to the University, auditioned for the Hurricanettes and earned a spot on the team.

Despite being new, Mandell always felt welcomed by the cheer team.

“The first night that I walked in, I felt enveloped by the group,” Mandell said. “Every single person on that team is so sweet and so loving.”

She’ll be performing at several events with her team this Homecoming like the Hurricane Walk Pep Rally, a volleyball game, an Alma Mater competition and most importantly, the Saturday football game.

Cheering for UM out on the field makes Mandell “extremely proud to be part of the school,” but it’s no walk in the park.

Mandell typically needs to arrive at practice at 6 a.m., making her week long and the days longer.

“Our amazing captain preps us so well, with a to-do list before practice or game day,” Mandell said. “I pack my bag up the night before, so I’m calm and ready.”

Even in her free time, Mandell trains to become a better dancer and up the ante at any University event.

“Our videos from practice are set and we have to review it and practice and make sure you are showing up for your team as much as they are showing up for you,” Mandell said.

With her dance background, Mandell is used to the pressure, but nerves still hit before a performance until the adrenaline takes over. But, Mandell takes comfort in knowing her fellow Hurricanettes have her back. The team encourages one another every step of the way.

“We perform not because we’re trying to win something or gain anything,” Mandell said. “What we gain is our friendship. It’s the value of the team that pushes us so much.”

Catch Ryen Mandell and the rest of the Hurricanettes on Monday as they welcome the football players. And if you can’t make it, no worries, they’ll be here all week.