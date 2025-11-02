Unauthorized chicken and rooster caging near University Village

Chickens and roosters were seen being confined in cages near the intersection of Liguria Avenue and San Amaro Drive, in front of 1530 Liguria Avenue, on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at approximately 5 p.m.

While UM has been known to authorize animal removal, as is the case with the muscovy ducks, this trapping was not approved.

“The University is not involved, nor has it authorized, any trapping activity,” the University said in a statement to The Hurricane. “The incident is being investigated.”

A reporter with The Hurricane attempted to investigate the situation and take photos, and was told to “keep moving” by a man in a vehicle that did not appear to have UM markings.

UM has worked with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in the past to safely trap and remove the muscovy ducks. Since this caging was not authorized, students are unsure if the chickens and roosters are being harmed.

This event comes a few months after documented abuse of a campus duck, raising further concern about the safety of the trapped chickens and roosters.

“The campus animals really liven up the campus and make it different from other schools. We have animals that you wouldn’t expect to see, and it makes the campus feel more tropical, special and unique,” said Addie Murphy, a nature-lover and junior at UM. “Seeing these animals potentially being hurt is devastating and not something that anyone wants to see.”

Other students shared similar sentiments.

“The campus animals are friendly and don’t bother anyone, so they shouldn’t be caged,” said a junior at UM who wishes to remain unnamed.

This is a developing story.