No. 15 Miami Volleyball ousts Syracuse in four sets

The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes women’s volleyball team continued its dominance in a Sunday matinee against the Syracuse Orange.

The Hurricanes fed off home-court advantage, coming into the match 11-2 at the Knight Sports Complex while Syracuse was 3-4 on the road.

The match started off highly contested, tied at 10 a piece. Miami slowly started to take a lead but the Orange came firing back and it was tied at 24-24. The sides would go back and forth for quite a while but Syracuse would ultimately take set one, 29-27.

After a shocking first set win from the Orange, Miami kicked it into high gear. Starting a 9-1 run that eventually became a 19-8 score and a 25-12 set win.

Freshman outside hitter Sonia Danilovic came up big in the second set and finished the game with 10 digs as senior Flormarie Heredia Colon continued to show why she is one of the best outside hitters in the country, tallying 33 kills.

Tied at 1-1, the Hurricanes looked for a crucial third set victory. Similar to the first set, both teams went point for point with Miami holding a 14-12 lead. After a 4-0 run, Syracuse rallied to be within two, 23-21, but Miami won the set by a slim margin, 25-23.

The fourth set started off in historic fashion. Redshirt sophomore setter Ariana Rodriguez picked up her 100th career ace. She finished her performance with three service aces and 11 digs.

Miami rode the wave in the fourth set, defeating Syracuse 25-19 and winning the match.

The Hurricanes will be back in action on Wednesday night on Nov. 5 to face Florida State at the Knight Sports Complex.