Why Gen Z is using Apple Watches instead of apples for wellness

Sanvi Gudaru, a freshman at the University of Miami, has been consistently working out for more than three years.

“I usually go [to the gym] like five to six times a week,” Gudaru said. “I use my Apple watch to count my steps and I usually try to get around 10,000 to 15,000 steps a day, so I think it’s useful for that.”

Her Apple Watch is not the only type of electronic device that she uses in the gym. While she learns some workouts through trial and error with gym equipment, Gudaru often turns to online fitness influencers to learn new workouts and to find others who share her fitness goals.

“Especially with different dumbbell workouts and finding out what works for me, I think it’s useful to look for people online that have my body type and see what workouts they’re doing,” Gudaru said.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Gudaru is among the 47% of college students who meet physical activity guidelines. She is also part of the one in three Americans who wear a fitness tracker.

Gudaru’s relationship with social media reflects a larger Gen Z trend — using digital platforms not only to track progress but to find community and inspiration. Gudaru said spaces like “GymTok,” a TikTok subculture for gym-goers, can be both motivating and overwhelming.

Gudaru noted that these communities can become toxic when people begin comparing themselves instead of looking for inspiration.

Melina Kalamatianos, a certified spin instructor at the UM Wellness Center, shared a similar belief. As an instructor, she said she tries to remind riders that what they see on social media isn’t always realistic.

“I’ve gained a lot of confidence in myself and in others by recognizing what I am capable of,” Kalamatianos said. “I remind myself and my riders that what others post may not be realistic for our personal fitness goals.”

While students like Gudaru rely on tech for motivation, startups and researchers are pushing wellness innovation even further.

Zach Yedigari, a UM freshman and co-founder of Cal AI, an artificial intelligence-powered calorie-tracking app with more than 10 million users, believes new technology — particularly AI — is making fitness more accessible than ever.

“I think the reason we’ve had so much success is because we built something that actually solves a problem people have,” Yadegari said. “Everyone’s trying to lose weight, become healthier and AI just makes that process faster and simpler.”



Dr. Brian Biagioli, graduate director of applied physiology and kinesiology and sport sciences at UM, has worked in the program since its creation in 2009. He said that he has also noticed his classes becoming increasingly tech-focused, especially compared with his own generation, Gen X.

“Gen Z has the highest level of interest in overall wellness because you guys grew up in a digital age,” Biagioli said. “The Gen Z group definitely prefers the interactive, more personalized approach. They are more responsive to engagement. They also want to be part of the social movements and be part of something.”

Biagioli said Gen Z uses the gym as not only a wellness space but also a space for socialization, which he attributed to them growing up on social media. He believes social media has contributed to Gen Z’s growing emphasis on health outside of the gym as well.

“There is a lifestyle balance that didn’t exist before,” Biagioli said. “Because of the exposure that comes from being constantly online, there’s greater awareness of nutrition, stress management and how lifestyle habits affect overall health.”

Looking ahead, both Kalamatianos and Yadegari believe that ongoing tech innovations will only accelerate the wellness industry.

For Kalamatianos’ spin career, she is hopeful that technology will “continue to transform the fitness space by introducing new equipment that is better, smarter and faster.” She said that advancements in bike technology will significantly enhance the riding experience.

Yadegari agreed, emphasizing AI’s growing role in personalized health.

“Traditionally, you’d have to pay for a trainer, but now AI can personalize everything for you,” he said. “It’s making fitness and becoming healthier easier for everyone.”

As Gen Z continues to merge wellness and technology, the future of fitness looks brighter than ever, with young people taking charge of not only their health, but their electronics.