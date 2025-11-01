Is this the end of the Motomami era?

Spanish-born, experimental artist Rosalia has finally announced her new and anticipated album titled “LUX.”

This album will feature 18 tracks, three of which are available only in physical form, as well as collaborations with many artists, including Björk, the Montserrat choir, Yves Tumor, and more. Her album will also feature songs in more than 5 different languages, including Portuguese, Ukrainian, and German.

Just three years after the release of her Latin Grammy-winning album “MOTOMAMI,” Rosalia has been consecutively working on new music despite her very public separation from her ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro.

MOTOMAMI was an album that revolutionized the music industry. In contrast to her first two albums, “Los Angeles” and “El Mal Querer,” “MOTOMAMI” was a piece of work that was completely different from the Flamenco sounds of her first albums. “El Mal Querer”, was actually her senior thesis in college.

Rosalia used a very minimalistic sound for her 3rd studio album. She emphasizes that “MOTOMAMI” allowed her to create an album that let her talk about her experiences rather than tell someone else’s story.

“MOTOMAMI” blended sounds of R&B, Flamenco, Reggaeton, and hyperpop, which are present in each of her tracks. Her album was proof that pop music and Hispanic singers no longer had to adhere to a conventional formula to become popular.

But it had been years since the album’s release and fans were waiting for her to drop more music.

On Sept. 25 2024, the day of Rosalia’s birthday, she released a track titled “Omega.”

Alpha and Omega signify the beginning and the end, so, based on the song’s name, fans assumed she was referencing the end of a moment in her life and bringing in new beginnings.

A notable lyric she sings is “Tu eres mi Omega”, which translates to “You are my omega.”

Rosalia states, “Omega represents the end. It’s the celebration of finally finding what you’ve been searching for and the certainty in love that makes you not want to be anywhere else.”

Following the release of her song “Omega,” Rosalia gained more online popularity, was spotted out more in public and even departed from her former producer El Guincho.

In March of 2025, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She also attended the Christian Dior Women’s Wear Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week and announced that she will make her acting debut in the upcoming season of Euphoria.

She interviewed with Elle two months prior to her new album release and she spoke about how she was working on new music.

This interview highlights how she works as an artist. Rosalia speaks about how she likes to take her time and make sure she’s not feeling rushed with her music. I think this speaks volumes about her as a person, because she wants to deliver an album to the best of her abilities.

During my performance class. I asked friends what they thought of her and what they felt about her new music.

“I think it’s amazing, she has an amazing artistry. She’s so thoughtful but so natural.”

But in Sept. of 2025, Calvin Klein released a sneak preview of their newest model for their campaigns, and fans immediately pointed out the model looked a lot like Spanish singer Rosalia.

The next day, Calvin Klein released their collaboration with Rosalia, and the music playing in the background of the video was a song that fans hadn’t heard in a while. It was a beautifully sung Flamenco song that repeated the same words, “De Madruga,” which translates to “At Dawn”. This song was supposed to be featured in her second studio album, but never made it and was never studio-produced. Hearing this version of the campaign made fans go wild.

So what was next?

Since the release of her collaboration, Rosalia has been spotted out in public, wearing many white outfits with black accents. She made an Instagram post of her wearing a white dress and a black veil that shields her eyes just slightly. She was also seen in Warsaw filming a music video.

The most exciting moment since her teasers has been when she released two pages of sheet music on her story titled “BERGHAIN”. Immediately, fans started playing their instruments to the sheet music that Rosalia would share on her story, people playing what fans assumed was a new song off her album.

This united artistic people from all over the world who were united by Rosalia’s music. The interesting thing about this Spanish singer is how she teases her music. She does it in such a unique way that allows artists to interpret however they want.

Rosalia released a clip of her in a recording studio with a full orchestra and then playing a song that hasn’t been heard of hers yet. In the video, she’s seen kissing a rosary, and then she flips the camera to show the orchestra.

Lastly, Oct. 24 2025, Rosalia went on live and shared her upcoming new album called “LUX”. While she was in a theater, a screen was counting down minutes and even seconds until the visual was released. This was the moment everyone had been waiting for.

Fans reposted and shared the post; they even translated the album’s description. The day after her release, she published the tracklist of the songs on the album and that’s all we know so far.

I am excited to see what Rosalia graces our ears with. Whether you’re a fan of hers or not, you can’t deny that she has a passion for her work.

Listen to “LUX” on Nov. 7th.