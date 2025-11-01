The Queen of Salsa still dances: celebrating a century of salsa and style

Singing, dancing, smiling — all things the iconic Celia Cruz is known for. But fashion? Not so much. The Miami Shoe Museum is changing that.

To celebrate her 100th birthday, the museum partnered with the Celia Cruz Foundation to celebrate the Queen of Salsa’s legacy through a new lens.

The exhibition, called “Dancing Shoes: A Legacy in Motion,” revisited Cruz’s life and artistry through her most personal form of expression: her shoes. It’s part of a broader series of art exhibitions honoring the Queen of Salsa’s cultural impact.

“The exhibition is to honor Celia Cruz in her centennial. There are celebrations around the world.”Luis Valenzuela, founder and creator of the Miami Shoe Museum and Dancing Shoes exhibit said. “And, at the Miami Shoe Museum we did research about cantilever, which is the style of shoe she was wearing and we found out, of course, that she was really a fan of that style.”

This showcase in the Noche de Arte series highlights Miami’s blend of art, culture and innovation. This exhibition also featured the “Miami Vibes: AI Footwear Design Challenge” — a global competition merging technology, creativity and heritage.

Artists from around the world used artificial intelligence to reimagine Cruz’s most iconic heels, including the ones she wore while touring five continents.

“This exhibition shows the special talent that she had in fashion that nobody knows,” Valenzuela said as he chuckled. “She had no stories on fashion, she was a fashion icon without knowing.”

As guests walked into the gallery, the sound of Cruz’s voice filled the room, but it wasn’t from a stage; it was from a record player spinning her classic hits. Screens around the gallery showed videos of her talk-show appearances and performances, where her infectious laughter and energy filled the room.

Visitors could see Cruz dancing through an interactive hologram on their phones via QR code. Every step into the exhibit brought them deeper into the world that Cruz built from the ground up.

Each display revolved around the shoes that carried her through decades of performances. Glittering platforms, bold colors and her signature cantilever heels were the glue that connected her music to her dancing. They weren’t just fashion statements; they were symbols of strength.

“She started using those shoes in the sixties and the seventies. So, we have original shoes from her collection that shows her personality as well. Because, for me, Celia had a lot of challenges in her life and the cantilever challenged gravity as well,” Valenzuela said.

Guests later gathered for a moment of silence outside the exhibit, overlooking Cruz’s original heels. Then, the celebration began. They sang “Happy Birthday” to Cruz and shouted her signature “¡Azúcar!” Guests then shared their favorite memories of Celia over delicious cupcakes.

Visitors also left handwritten messages on paper heels for the “Walk in my shoes,” or “Ponte en mis zapatos,” wall – tributes to a woman who continues to inspire generations.

A century after her birth, the Queen of Salsa still sings, dances and smiles through every step she ever took.