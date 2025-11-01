Hurricanes soccer ends season with 0-0 draw to Virginia Tech

On the road in their final game of the 2025 season, the Miami Hurricanes fiercely fought to a 0-0 deadlock against the Virginia Tech Hokies. In a match characterized by several dangerous chances, the ’Canes were relieved to close the season with a point in hand.

Miami entered the match riding the high of its first ACC win of the year, a victory over the defending national champion UNC Tarheels. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, sat last in the ACC with an abysmal record of 0-8-1 within the conference.

Despite their lack of momentum, Virginia Tech started fast. Three minutes in, a Hokies corner found the head of VT’s Syri Davis but the shot was cleared off the line by the ’Canes, and follow-up effort from just two yards out by VT’s Anna Weir was somehow saved by Miami goalkeeper Atlee Olofson with her right leg.

The next chance came in the 33rd minute.

Tech’s Hannah Pachan walloped an effort 25 yards out, which Olofson got her fingertips on, deflecting off the crossbar onto the feet of Lauren Carpenter. She had a chance to put it away, but was fortunately offside.

A few more nonthreatening shots from each side brought the match to a tie at the end of the first half. Olofson closed out the first half with four saves.

After back-and-forth play in the second half, the 85th minute brought the biggest moment of the night.

VT’s Samantha Deguzman curled a shot from the corner of the box into the top right corner over Olofson, appearing to break the deadlock. But in the buildup, the referee ruled that Deguzman had been fouled inside the box by Miami and awarded a penalty kick.

Senior Natalie Mitchell, playing in her final collegiate match, stepped up to take it but thrashed her shot off the crossbar. The rebound came straight back to her, and she headed it calmly into the net, seemingly giving the Hokies a 1-0 lead.

But since no one else had touched the ball since Mitchell’s second contact, the referee ruled no goal once again. An absolute shock to the fragmented Virginia Tech student section who was left speechless in their final game of the season.

The match ended 0-0, in a night where the ’Canes were outshot 15-7. Olofson recorded a career-high nine saves to secure a clean sheet, clearly the player of the match for Miami.

Thursday’s match concluded head coach Ken Mashur’s second season at the helm for Miami. The Hurricanes finished 14th in the ACC with a 7-8-3 overall record (1-7-2 ACC), marking the ninth straight losing season for the ’Canes and the second under Mashur. Graduate student Brie Severns led the team with four goals, and sophomore Ciara Alarcon led with four assists.

Miami will look to build on this season and return to winning form in 2026.