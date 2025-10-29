Nude Project brings Puerto Rican artists to Miami’s Design District

Under the fluorescent glow of the Miami Design District, creativity pulsed from the walls of the Paradise Plaza Building. The space — usually reserved for sleek storefronts and tourists with designer bags — had been transformed into something far more human: a pop-up playground of sound, fashion and culture courtesy of the Nude Project.

The pop-up, open from Oct. 11 to 26, featured Puerto Rican artists Pink Pablo, Matt Louis and producer duo Slow Jamz. Sponsored by Nocco, the night buzzed with the taste of lemon-lime and blood orange as people crowded in, ready to see what the new generation of Boricua music could sound like.

Around 8 p.m., Slow Jamz took over the decks, with their set flowing like a warm current through the crowd. Puerto Rican underground hits like “Vitamina C” by VEI HABACHE and their own track “SUERTE” filled the room, weaving effortlessly into Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro staples. The energy was electric but intimate — like being let in on a secret that the rest of the world hadn’t caught up to yet.

Next, Pink Pablo took the stage, diving into earlier favorites like “perdimos el control” and “veo luces,” then testing new material like “ME QUEDO AKI” and an unreleased track called “ellos saben” that had fans leaning forward, phones raised and faces glowing.

Lastly came the closer, Matt Louis, who carried himself with the calm confidence of an artist sure of where he’s headed. His set unfolded like a cinematic sequence — lush, rhythmic and sensual. Songs off his latest EP “GAMMA” — including “KONFESSION” and “LUNA” — moved seamlessly into his newest single, “DEMBOi.”

I spoke with Matt the previous day at Billboard Latin Music Week, right after his participation in the “Breaking a New Artist: Building a Career Beyond the Hype” panel presented by SONAR. Still buzzing from the experience, he smiled and said, “Super feliz. Tenía muchas ganas de venir a Miami y conocer la industria como artista emergente.”

For Matt, Miami isn’t just another stop — it’s a full-circle moment. His very first trip here was years ago, at 18, to audition at La Banda, long before he met his first producers, Lara Project or connected with the creative collective LV CIUDVD, which helped him grow into the artist he is today.

Outside of the studio, he draws from photography, film, clothing and reading. “I listen to myself,” he said, “and see what images come to mind that correspond to that.” It’s a process that makes sense the moment you see him perform — each song feels less like a track and more like a still from a film he’s directing in real time.

Next up for Matt is more music, more experimentation and more exploration of his evolving sound. His latest single, “DEMBOi,” is already out, signaling a new phase of growth rooted in the same fearless curiosity that brought him here in the first place.

And that, really, is what Billboard Latin Music Week represents. It’s not just a celebration of the artists who’ve made it, but a meeting point for those still defining themselves — where producers, singers and fans from across the world gather to honor what connects them all: the power of music to bring people together.