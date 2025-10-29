Miami Women’s Basketball resets ahead of 2025-26 season

The University of Miami’s women’s basketball program enters the 2025-2026 season with fresh talent and energy. Over the offseason, head coach Tricia Cullop and her staff revamped the roster, bringing in new players and raising expectations for the season ahead.

With 12 out of the 14 players on the roster new to the program, the Hurricanes are in the midst of a rebuild, creating a new team atmosphere. The incoming talent has earned national recognition, with Miami’s freshman and transfer recruiting class ranked among the best in the country.

Headlining the Hurricanes roster overhaul are two key transfers, expected to play pivotal roles: Ra Shaya Kyle and Gal Raviv, both projected to be dominant forces on the court.

Kyle, a 6-foot-6 center who previously played at the University of Florida, was the sixth new transfer to the team. Coming off of a career year with the Gators where she started 37 games, Kyle ranked first on the team and sixth overall in the SEC for rebounds per game (8.7 RPG). She also averaged 14.2 points per game, reaching double figures in 32 of 37 games.

Raviv, a 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard from Netanya, Israel, joins the Hurricanes after a standout freshman season at Quinnipiac. She was named the 2025 Mid-American Athletic Conference (MAC) Player of the Year, the 2025 MAC Rookie of the Year, and earned All-MACC First Team and Rookie Team honors. Raviv led Quinnipiac to a 28-5 record, averaging 17.9 points per game while contributing in rebounds, assists, and steals. She also represented Israel in the FIBA U-18 Women’s Eurobasket in Portugal, where she averaged 17.3 points per game and was the fourth-leading scorer in the tournament.

Other significant transfers to Miami include Vittoria Blasigh, Amarachie Kimpson, Candace Kpetikou, Mya Kone and Jessica Peterson, who all bring strength and versatility to the roster.

Miami’s 2025 recruiting class, ranked fifth nationally by ESPNW, adds more potential impact players. Texas guard Camille Williams, averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in her high school senior season. Guard Meredith Tippner, a two-time state champion, was named 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana and earned All-State honors three times. Natalie Wetzel, standing at 6-foot-3, averaged 17.4 points per game and led her team to 6A Championship, earning 6A Player of the Year honors.

Guard Danielle Osho is a two-time state champion and 2024 State Championship MVP, earning All-State, All-County honors, and All-Defensive honors. Forward Soma Okolo averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists as a junior, leading her team to a district championship and regional final.

The experience and versatility of the players will be tested early, as Miami faces one of the toughest ACC schedules in recent years, including the likes of NC State, Duke, Louisville, and Notre Dame.

With key transfers and a new freshman class, the ’Canes enter the season poised with momentum and high expectations, aiming to turn potential into consistent results. The Hurricanes open the season against Hofstra at home on Nov. 3 at 5:00 p.m.