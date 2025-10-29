‘Canes bounce back and new Hall of Fame class announced

Pablo recaps a strong rebound week for the Hurricanes across the board. Miami Volleyball defended home court with back-to-back wins while Canes Golf captured the White Sands Invitational title behind Ashleen Kaur’s stellar play. Women’s Soccer closed its home season in style with a dramatic upset over UNC, and the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 was revealed, featuring Canes legends like Duke Johnson and Mark Richt. Pablo also breaks down the football team’s 42–7 statement win over Stanford, a look ahead to the SMU matchup, basketball’s season kickoff at Watsco, and the return of the Fall Baseball Classic.