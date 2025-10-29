New leadership, new hope for Miami Men’s basketball

In 2021 and 2022, Miami Hurricanes Men’s basketball reached heights the program had never seen. An Elite Eight appearance in ‘21 followed by a Final Four appearance the next year had fans hopeful for a national title – a trophy that has forever evaded UM basketball.

However, following their two years of glory, the ’Canes crashed back down to Earth, missing the NCAA tournament in ‘23 and ‘24.

Then came the biggest shift of all.

After the ‘24 season, legendary head coach Jim Larrañaga retired, and with key players graduating or transferring, 2025 marks a new chapter for Hurricanes hoops – one filled with lots of questions, but also possibility.

To replace their all-time winningest head coach, Miami brought in former Duke assistant Jai Lucas.

At just 36, Lucas is relatively young for a head coaching role, but he brings a wealth of experience. He spent 12 seasons in assistant roles at Duke, Kentucky and Texas, where he helped guide them to a combined seven NCAA tournament appearances.

With many veterans gone, recruiting will be crucial to Lucas’ success. At Duke, he helped secure the nation’s top recruiting class two years in a row — and he wasted no time getting started in Coral Gables.

Lucas landed multiple key transfers in the portal, who will all be key contributors for the ’Canes this season.

Photo Credit: @CanesHoops via X // Members of the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team throw up the “U” at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025

Tre Donaldson, a senior point guard coming from the University of Michigan, brings a true veteran presence to the team. ​Ernest Udeh Jr., a center out of TCU, is expected to lead the defense as he possesses strong rebounding and shot-blocking skills. Lastly, guard Tru Washington from New Mexico and forward Malik Reneau from Indiana both bring solid scoring and rebounding abilities to the team.

The two most notable high-school recruits Lucas was able to land were five-star Shelton Henderson and four-star Dante Allen. Henderson, a physical 6-foot-10 forward with 6-foot-6 wingspan, excels on defense and is a powerful finisher at the rim. With a developing jumper, Henderson could play a key role on the Hurricanes even as a freshman.

Allen, standing at 6-foot-4 and 220-pounds, is a powerful guard with a high basketball IQ. With his size and athleticism, he is able to be a defensive menace while also being a true playmaker on offense.

Lucas has had high praise for Allen, saying, “I’ve watched Dante play the last three years…and I always said if I was somewhere that he would be appreciated and valued, he’d be one of the first people I’d recruit.”

With a strong new core, the Hurricanes have a solid chance at making a run at the NCAA tournament, but it all depends on how these new pieces mesh together and fit into Lucas’ scheme.

Their 2025–26 campaign tips off Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. against Jacksonville in the Watsco Center.