TMH Staff Predictions for Miami-Stanford

Sebastian Font, Co-Sports Editor

The Hurricanes were punched in the mouth last week, stunned at home against a then-unranked Louisville Cardinal side.

The run game was pathetic, penalties killer, and all of that goes without mentioning quarterback Carson Beck’s four interceptions.

But with all that negativity, Miami has the opportunity to flip the script this weekend at home against a Stanford side that is still searching for its first road win.

UM will likely return to its identity in the run game against a banged up Stanford side that’s allowing 117.3 rushing yards per game. Expect the Hurricanes to lean on the depth in their backfield to wear down the Cardinal, utilizing the likes of Mark Fletcher Jr., CharMar Brown and Jordan Lyle.

Another major focus on this game will rest squarely on Beck’s shoulders. On multiple of his interceptions last week, the veteran had wide-open alternatives and must return to the simple plays if the ’Canes want to get back on track.

Expect Miami to pull away in this one with all their depth and desperation.

Final Score: Miami 48, Stanford 10

Jayden Gonzalez, Co-Sports Editor

Following a devastating 24-21 loss to Louisville on Friday night, No. 9 Miami is in desperate need of a bounce back. Fortunately, Stanford should be an ideal tune up game for the Hurricanes. The Cardinal is banged up on all sides of the ball, having 16 players already ruled out of Saturday’s contest. Paired with a 3,000 mile flight across the country, Stanford poses an easy threat for Miami.

Regardless, every football game for the rest of the season for UM should be treated as a playoff game. For the ’Canes to win, quarterback Carson Beck must return to his old form of making smart and calculated decisions to his playmakers. The Georgia transfer threw four picks on Friday and has to bounce back for the ’Canes to win.

The run game also has to get back on track after back-to-back poor performances. Expect a healthy mix of Mark Fletcher Jr., Marty Brown, and Jordan Lyle against a Stanford team that allows 117.3 rushing yards per game.

Final Score: Miami 41 – Stanford 14

Bella Armstrong, Contributing Writer

After a gut-wrenching 24-21 loss at home to Louisville last week, No. 9 Miami enters this weekend’s matchup against Stanford with urgency.

The Hurricanes know this game isn’t just about another win on the schedule — it’s a chance to get back on track and send a message that last week’s slip-up was an anomaly and not the new trend. If Miami wants to have a real shot at the college football playoffs, the work starts now.

Meanwhile Stanford is coming off an impressive 20-13 home upset against Florida State and heads into Miami searching for another win. The Cardinal bring energy — and an interim head coach in Frank Reich who relishes big-stage moments.

But the road trip to South Florida against a ranked opponent who now has something to prove, will ultimately stretch their limits.

Miami wins comfortably by dominating early. And there is the potential for conservative play-calling once the Hurricanes are ahead to prevent offensive communication mistakes.

Still, coasting won’t cut it against Stanford, a team hungry for validation and a rattling upset. Miami needs to prove it can finish games the way championship contenders do — they’ll need a statement.

Final Score: Miami 34, Stanford 11

Anirudh Kannan, Contributing Writer

Coming off their first loss of the year against Louisville, the Hurricanes will be looking to rebound at home this Saturday against the Cardinal.

Miami’s offense was explosive at times last week, but the run game failed to get going and quarterback Carson Beck threw four interceptions in his worst performance this season.

Meanwhile, Stanford is coming off of their best win of the year, a gritty 20-13 victory over Florida State thanks to a stout defensive performance and a 100 yard rushing game from freshman running back Cole Tabb.

Stanford has momentum on their side and will have a shot at handing Miami their second loss in as many weeks, but the combination of UM’s playmakers on offense along with their fearsome defensive line will prove to be too much for the Cardinal to handle.

The Hurricanes’ advantages in the trenches and at the skill positions may even turn this one into a blowout.

Final Score: Miami 35, Stanford 3

Olivia Attalla, Contributing Writer

After a heartbreaking loss for the Miami Hurricanes against Louisville, they are ready to get back on track and get right against Stanford.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck threw four interceptions last game, one of them game-ending on the Hurricanes possible game-tying drive.Like Beck, the Hurricanes offensive and defensive line have to step it up tomorrow and return to their form before Louisville.

Prior to last week’s game, the Hurricanes were No.2 in the AP Poll, falling to No.9 after last week’s 24-21 loss. On the other side, Stanford is coming off a win against a reeling FSU side.

The ’Canes will get back to winning ways, but can’t underestimate the underdog team.

Final Score: Miami 27, Stanford 17