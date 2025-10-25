Hurricanes Volleyball gets back in the win column with five-set win over Virginia Tech

After three straight losses, the Miami Hurricanes Volleyball team were ready to bounce back against the Virginia Tech Hokies, winning a five-set match at the Knight Sports Complex

The first set was all Hurricanes with Miami senior Flormarie Heredia Colon leading the way. The Dominican Republic native was on fire the entire game tallying 37 kills, a fitting performance as the game was dedicated to celebrating international athletes.

After Miami took the first set 25-23, the second set continued strong with the Hurricanes dominating and taking the Hokies by a score 25-17.

Another star from this game was Ariana Rodriguez, as the sophomore matched her career high with 50 assists and 11 digs.

The Hokies clawed back two sets to tie the game, winning 25-22 and 25-20 to take the match to a winner take all fifth set.

And in set 5 the Hurricanes were ready to take over from start to finish. With the help of Heredia Colon, Rodriguez and Naylani Feliciano, the trio sealed Miami’s win 15-10.

The ’Canes will remain home to play against the Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday in a Pink Night game honoring breast cancer awareness month.