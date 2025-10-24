Miami soccer upsets defending national champion UNC, 2–1, for first ACC victory

Under the lights of a capacity crowd at Cobb Stadium, the Miami Hurricanes topped the reigning national champions, No. 23 North Carolina, 2-1. The landmark victory on Thursday marked the ‘Canes first conference win after eight games of ACC competition, arriving on the night of their final home fixture of the season.

Miami (7-8-2, 1-7-1 ACC) was steered by massive performances from freshman Teegan Melenhorst and sophomore transfer Cisel Akgül, who each recorded their first goals of 2025.

Despite being tasked with defending the Tar Heels’ loaded attacking unit, headlined by 2024 MAC Hermann trophy winner Kate Faase and leading goal-scorer Olivia Thomas, UM’s back line held firm throughout the first half, limiting UNC (10-6-0, 4-4-0 ACC) to just two shots on goal. The Hurricanes held the 23-time title winners scoreless, remaining deadlocked at 0-0 going into the break.

Then, in the 50th minute, Miami drew first blood.

Against the rhythm of play, left winger Caroline Hood triggered a counter attack, pushing it forward to Moira Flynn past the center circle. With her back to goal and a defender applying tight pressure, Flynn retained possession in the hold-up and knocked a square pass across to Melenhorst, who crafted enough space on the half-turn to rifle a shot into the bottom left corner. The Canadian international’s first collegiate goal gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead.

Antonia Botta, Contributing Photographer // Redshirt sophomore forward Moira Flynn gets past a UNC player at Cobb Stadium on Oct. 23, 2025.

But it didn’t take long for the Tar Heels to answer back.

After a barrage of chances signaled an equalizer was imminent, North Carolina found its breakthrough in the 67th minute. Assisted by Faase and Thomas, Ullmark latched onto a ricochet inside the box and poked it past goalkeeper Atlee Olofson to level the score at one apiece.

Over the ensuing nine minutes, UNC reasserted control, stretching Miami’s midfield and defensive lines with relentless waves of attack from both flanks. The Tar Heels dominated with lopsided possession, dictating play as they hunted for the go-ahead goal.

That was until Akgül shifted the balance.

Flicked in behind by midfielder Sarah Greiner from a goal kick, Akgül surged forward on a breakaway, brushing off three incoming defenders. The Flagler transfer nutmegged the Tar Heels’ center back and dispatched an off-balance shot towards the left post that North Carolina goalkeeper Hannah Johann deflected into the side netting, placing Miami back in front in the 76th minute with a 2-1 advantage.

Antonia Botta, Contributing Photographer // University of Miami player leaps into a jump header at Cobb Stadium on Oct. 23, 2025.

Akgül’s finish proved to be decisive, as the ‘Canes’ resolute defending withstood the champions’ late frenzy, bringing their ACC winless streak to an end.

With the victory, Miami improves to a 7-8-2 record on the season, while North Carolina falls to 10-6 and 4-4 in conference play. The Hurricanes will look to close out their season on the road with an emphatic win against Virginia Tech on Oct. 30. Kickoff in Blacksburg, Va. is slated for 7 p.m. on the ACC Digital Network.