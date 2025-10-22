Rock out at Churchill’s Pub in Miami

Miami’s punk and metal scene was stationed in Churchill’s Pub for decades. The dive bar opened in 1979, hosting local bands daily until 3a.m. The bar closed in March 2020 due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. After 5 years, they have finally reopened their doors for fans.

On Friday, Sept.5, Churchill’s hosted their reopening night. The lineup consisted of local bands such as Adhesive and Miss Michigan. They followed tradition by staying open late and joking about their infamous bathrooms. The night was free entry for all over 21.

Generations of loyal visitors attended the opening ceremony. Performances spanned through experimental genres across the decades. Visitors found local artists to support, while record companies scouted for talent.

Upcoming artists include Off Orbit, Lavola, and Pink Foot Goliath.

Spend the night at Churchill’s Pub to support Miami’s local music scene with good drinks and vibes.