Gramps, University of Miami student hot spot, permanently closing

“Gramps”, a local favorite bar and music venue, announced via Instagram that it will be closing Jan. 2026. The spot was a popular hang out spot for UM students to see comedians, DJs, and acclaimed artists for 13 years.

“Thankfully, I’ve been able to make this decision thoughtfully, and leave when it feels right,” Gramps owner Adam Gersten posted on Instagram, “The time to leave Wynwood has come.”

While the comment brought disappointment to customers all around South Florida, it also brought about speculation about a potential different location opening up elsewhere.

In honor of their closing, they asked visitors to submit any pictures at the venue through email. Gramps will also be hosting a farewell concert, encouraging past performers to join the lineup. Commemorative shirts are also available on their website.

UM students were disappointed to hear the news. Students and alumni had attended many shows throughout the years such as HOMESHAKE, Chained Saint, Deadharrie and Basterdane.

“Gramps was my favorite spot to visit for music nights.” Richard Rollheiser says. “They had other music related events other than concerts that hold very special memories.”

Before it closes, guests are still welcome to join Gramps for their famous pizza and beer, enjoying events such as “Indie Nights” and “Vinyl Time.” Their other location, Gramps Getaway, will remain open in Key Biscayne.