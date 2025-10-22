No. 9 Miami looks bounce back with Saturday night showdown with Stanford

Coming off their worst game of the year, the Miami Hurricanes, 5-1 on the season and now ninth in the AP Poll, are set up to bounce back this week against a struggling Stanford team. More than ever, the pressure is on to not only win this week, but to dominate the opposition.

From the defense missing 27 tackles, to the offense for a second straight game being unable to run the football, Miami (5-1, 1-1 ACC) had problems all around the field. And as the ’Canes top coaches talked during media availability, the message was simple: get back to what they do best.

“Collectively as a group, some of it is tweaking and some of it might be changing,” head coach Mario Cristobal said Monday. “But it’s also improving and really doing things that we have done well, doing them well again, and not straying from that.”

So while the team is focused on acknowledging what went wrong Friday, there’s a key balance to not overreact and get in their own heads. Despite the win against Florida State (3-4, 0-4 ACC) last weekend, Stanford has struggled all year against good teams.

The Cardinal (3-4, 2-2 ACC) is 0-4 against teams that currently have a winning record, all of which came on the road. In its last three games against such teams, Stanford has lost by 24, 28, and 24 points against BYU, Virginia and SMU respectively. Simply, good teams have just blown the Cardinal out of the water and Miami is going to need to do the same.

For the ’Canes, quarterback Carson Beck needs to not let things spiral for him. Beck has been solid all year long, but played one of his worst games of his career on Friday.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer – Sixth Year Redshirt Quarterback Carson Beck hands the ball off to Sophomore running back Jordan Lyle against Louisville on October 17, 2025.

The Georgia transfer threw four interceptions against Louisville, including a costly one in field goal range that sealed the game. Beck looked like he was pressing, attempting to force the big play with his first two interceptions coming on early down, deep throws.

While Beck is going to need to bounce back, there’s a recognition from the rest of the offense to do so as well. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson spoke on how the whole offense is looking in the mirror, including himself.

“Ultimately there were some things, you know, there’s specific things that I think in those certain situations that I could do better,” Dawson said. I have to call better, make clearer, in those particular situations, and that’s coaching. I have to coach better in those situations.”

Stanford defensively has been poor and the passing game is no exception. On average, the Cardinal has allowed 304 passing yards per game. To make things worse, the Cardinal’s potentially best defensive player, cornerback Collin Wright, has dealt with injury the past couple of weeks.

Wright has Stanford’s only interception on the year and the Cardinal has just five turnovers in seven games. Its defense also allows some of the most explosive passing plays in the country, with 34 plays of 20 or more yards allowed. With an injured and struggling Cardinal defense, Beck is poised to get back on track.

Maybe more important for Miami is the run game, or lack thereof over the last two weeks. Since FSU, Mark Fletcher Jr., Marty Brown, and Jordan Lyle have averaged 2.7 yards per carry.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Sophomore running back Jordan Lyle takes a hit against Louisville on Friday Oct. 17, 2025.

The Hurricanes ground game has been predictable at times and even with Lyle returning from injury, the creativity from Dawson has yet to be seen. Not only does Miami need to commit to the run unlike last week, they need to have some variation to keep teams from guessing.

Similarly to their pass defense, Stanford’s run defense equally has holes for Miami to exploit. The Cardinal is coming off back to back games allowing over 100 yards and overall on the season, teams are averaging 117 rushing yards against SU.

While Stanford is definitely not Louisville, it also has a few weapons that could present similar challenges. Miami was burned by Issac Brown and Chris Bell Jr., and Stanford has similar archetypes of players.

Stanford has a solid running back room between Micah Ford and Cole Tabb. Ford went out with injury during the Florida State game, so it’s unsure if UM will see him. But, as a big 6 ‘0, 220 pound back, if healthy, he can test the Hurricanes physicality.

In his stead, Cole Tabb had a big finish to the game against the Seminoles, rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown. As a speedy, quick footed runner, he might present similar challenges as Brown did for Miami. Linebacker Wesley Bissainte accounted for five of UM’s missed tackles and he’s going to need to have a bounce back game against this running back duo.

The most pressing issue for UM is an answer for the quick passing game. Against UL, quarterback Miller Moss was able to get the ball out in an average of 2.3 seconds. This gameplan of getting the ball out quickly entirely neutralized defensive end Reuben Bain and Miami’s elite pass rush.

A week after allowing five sacks, Louisville allowed just one thanks to Moss being quick with the football. As the season moves on, Miami has to expect other teams to take a similar approach. As the game progressed the Hurricanes did seem to adjust. During his press conference, Defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman talked about how the defense mixed up coverages and schemes, and how despite a sluggish start, they came together.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Junior defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. rushes the passer against Louisville on Oct. 17, 2025

“I thought we did a really good job after those first two drives of getting to third and off tracks,” Heatherman said. “I think they converted one third in more than four all game and it was third-and-10 in that last touchdown drive.”

As part of that quick passing game, Miami will have to deal with CJ Williams, the go-to guy for the Cardinal. Williams is averaging eight receptions for 100 yards over the last four games.

The senior, like Bell, is a big outside receiver with strong hands who works great over the middle of the field and on quick throws. Williams is not the same athlete or vertical threat that Bell is, but he’s more than capable of giving Miami similar problems.

The biggest question for Saturday’s game is the quarterback situation for Stanford. Senior quarterback Ben Gulbranson was knocked out of the game against the Noles because of a lower body injury before halftime. Redshirt freshman Elijah Brown managed the game well enough for the win. With the lack of experience, Stanford’s offense could be dumbed down to the quick game and runs like Louisville did.

But after coach Jeff Brohm and UL’s blazing start, the ’Canes forced seven punts and a turnover, giving Miami’s offense a chance when all seemed lost. While Louisville’s first two drives and the final touchdown showcased concerns, Miami does seem like it can weather the storm even if teams use quick passing to take Bain out of the game.

To put it simply, Miami is much better than this injured and struggling Stanford team and this week needs to be more than a win. Miami needs to dominate this game and play its best four full quarters since USF.

Stanford has yet to take down a winning team this season and aside from its opener, the Cardinal has been unable to hang with any other team. This has to be a return to form for Miami and needs to be a statement that last week was a fluke.

As the season continues and with UM having no more currently ranked opponents, each week Miami does not play a ranked team or team with a winning record needs to be dominant. With an easy schedule and no control over their own destiny in the ACC, the Hurricanes must treat every game for the rest of the season as if it was a playoff game.

Stanford has lost its last nine road games against ranked teams and Miami needs to make it 10. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm in Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night and will air on ESPN.