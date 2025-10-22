Falling in love with III Points

Stepping into Mana Wynwood for III Points felt like walking through a portal — one where music, art and pure energy collided to create a world all its own.

For two nights on Oct. 17 and 18, Miami’s creative heart pulsed louder than ever, beating to the rhythms of rap, techno, dubstep, house and everything in between. It was my first time at the festival, but by the end, it felt like home.

The first thing that struck me was how perfectly balanced the space felt. The festival featured 150+ globally renowned and powerhouse local talent. The site spanned five city blocks in the heart of Wynwood.

The site wasn’t massive, but it somehow managed to hold 12 thoughtfully curated stages — each with its own vibe, sound, and identity — without ever feeling chaotic.

The layout made exploring effortless, every corner alive with something new: glowing art installations, food vendors, and a crowd that looked like Miami itself — eclectic, colorful and ready to dance.

Friday night began at the Mind Melt main stage, where CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso set the tone early. Their high-octane performance drew a sea of people, all singing, jumping, and losing themselves to tracks like “DUMBAI,” “LA QUE PUEDE, PUEDE,” “BABY GANGSTA” and “#TETAS.”

It was the kind of set that reminded you why live music matters — the way sound unites strangers into one moving body.

From there, I caught Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano, who waved our flag proudly and shouted “¡Viva Puerto Rico libre!” into a roaring crowd. Moments later, Sean Paul took over Sector 3 with an unforgettable wave of Jamaican energy, performing hits like “Cheap Thrills,” “No Lie” and “She Doesn’t Mind.”

The crowd stretched into the street, everyone dancing, sweating, smiling — a celebration of rhythm and culture.

The night kept unfolding in waves. At Grand Central, Chuwi — the rising Puerto Rican collective fresh off Bad Bunny’s residency — offered a beautiful, intimate set. Their harmonies floated over the crowd like something sacred.

Everyone was swaying together, arms over shoulders, eyes closed, connected. It was one of those rare festival moments that feels less like a show and more like communion.

Later, the VIP section gave us a brief breather — with pool tables, local eats, and a relaxed, club-like vibe. But before long, we were pulled back to the mainstage for Michael Bibi’s hypnotic set. His transitions were seamless, his energy contagious. It felt impossible to stand still.

And then came Peggy Gou — the queen herself — closing the night with a magnificent set that featured her iconic tracks “Starry Night” and “(It Goes Like) Nanana.” The crowd erupted. Everyone sang. Everyone danced. For that hour, the world outside didn’t exist.

Saturday hit just as hard. I dove straight into Turnstile’s set, a burst of pure, raw energy that turned the crowd into one big mosh pit. It was chaos, but it was community — people picking each other up, smiling, throwing themselves back into the music.

Between sets, I wandered through neon tunnels that pulsed like arteries, a heartbeat syncing with the music in the distance. Giant projections washed over warehouse walls, faces and fractals morphing to every rhythm.

Everywhere I turned, people were taking photos, spinning light toys, or just standing still in awe. It felt like stepping through a dream curated by the city’s most creative minds.

During Beltran b2b Chase West, I’ll be honest — I wasn’t glued to the decks. I was off to the side, talking with a friend who came down from Orlando for the night. The air was thick with dust, and the crowd was moving like one giant wave under the flashing lights.

Even while we talked, the bassline kept sneaking into our rhythm — it was impossible not to feel it. That’s what I loved about III Points: even when you’re taking a breather, you’re still in it. The music finds you wherever you are.

The night rolled on with Mau P and Seth Troxler taking over the main stage with deep, ecstatic house grooves. Coming out the gate with “Verano en NY” by Toman was the kickstarter to one of the transient sets of the festival.

Looking out from a higher spot, I could see the whole lot moving together, a living ocean of sound and light.

And then there was Dom Dolla. His late-night set was the perfect exhale to a weekend that had already given me everything. The music pulsed through me — I don’t remember every detail, but I remember how it felt. Euphoric. Free. Like love made tangible through sound.

By the end, I realized III Points isn’t just a festival — it’s a feeling. A city-sized heartbeat. A reminder of why we go to raves in the first place: to lose ourselves and, somehow, find ourselves again among the lights, the strangers, and the music that unites us all.

I came to III Points not knowing what to expect. I left with my body sore, my ears ringing, and my heart full. Somewhere between the flashing lights and the crowd’s collective pulse, I understood what makes this community so special. It’s not just about escaping — it’s about belonging.