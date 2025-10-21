Alivia Clark brings her acting charm to Patio Jams

Alivia Clark took on the Patio Jams stage with an electric performance full of charisma on Oct. 2. Clark, who grew up in New Jersey has been involved in the entertainment business for as long as she can remember.

Alivia always had a natural instinct to perform. She first asked her parents as a toddler to sign her up for voice and acting lessons and shortly after she started singing and acting professionally.

As a child actress, she appeared in shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “Law and Order,” “Buttons: A Christmas Tale,” and John Oliver’s late night show.

When it was time to apply to college, Clark had to make a tough choice: should she be an actor or a singer?

“I was faced with this question of having two passions that I loved deeply,” Clark said. “I had no idea how to handle it.”

Clark ultimately decided to attend Chapman University in California and pursue acting route. She quickly realized that the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music was the place where she was meant to be.

She transferred to the University in her sophomore year for her music career. Clark, now a senior, says it was the best decision she could’ve made.

As an artist, Clark is determined to stay true and authentic to herself through her music. She hopes to be able to create music that makes people feel liberated.

“At the end of the day, what matters to me is just connecting with people through my music,” Clark said. “Whenever I’ve been through a tough time, I’ve always leaned on music.” These moments make Clark fall in love with music again.

Clark’s sound is a mixture of pop, R&B and singer/songwriter. However, she feels that she isn’t limited to a single sound and loves to genre bend and explore different styles based on her mood. She is an innovator who doesn’t put herself in a box.

Clark said the audiences were in for a real show when she was getting ready for Patio Jams. That is exactly what she delivered.

The Patio Jams stage felt transformed into the Kaseya Center as Clark sang cult classics such as Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” and “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood. Originals such as “Slow” and “Imagine That” also captivated the audience.

Learn more about Clark and her music by following her social media or listening to her songs out on Spotify. Don’t miss out on starting to follow Alivia Clark.