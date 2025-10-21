Banned Books Week at the University of Miami

As Banned Books Week returns in full swing at the University of Miami, it’s important to remember its importance in reflecting our freedom of speech.

Being an avid reader myself, I find that exploring diverse perspectives through literature gives us a unique understanding of our world, while also challenging us to uncomfortable truths. Banned Books Week serves as a reminder that we need to advocate for our rights to read freely.

UM partnered up with the American Library Association (ALA) to educate people on different books that have been banned. The theme for this year was “1984,” a book notoriously known for its controversy.

Throughout the week, people had the opportunity to participate in a variety of events hosted by the ALA. These events included panel discussions, readings and workshops that help highlight but also challenge why certain books can provoke emotions of fear and resistance.

By engaging in discussions like these, readers can better understand the forces that seek to limit our understanding of diverse narratives.