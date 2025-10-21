Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ misses the mark

I’ve never been a die-hard Taylor Swift fan, but I’ve always respected her as an artist and a business woman. She’s built a career most musicians can only dream of.

Even if you don’t love her songs, it’s hard to not admire her talent, drive and influence. That’s why her latest release, “Life Of A Showgirl” feels a little disappointing. It just doesn’t live up to the creative standard she’s set for herself.

Taylor’s new album definitely carries the weight of her reputation but falls short of the emotional depth and ambition of her earlier work. While it’s fun in parts, it feels more like background music than something that really sticks with you.

The most glaring issue with the album is the lyrics. Once praised for sharp storytelling and emotional honesty, Swift’s writing here often feels flat and overly self-aware. Songs like “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Ruin the Friendship” try to sound deep but end up feeling dramatic instead of emotional.

“Wi$h Li$t” has a fun beat, but the lyrics don’t say much. It all feels too polished, like she’s trying too hard to sound perfect instead of honest.

Beyond the lyrics, the album lacks a clear vision. Swift has previously released projects with bold concepts and meaningful rhythms.

This time, the record leans into a light, fun mood without pursuing anything deeper. That choice results in an album that entertains at moments but rarely challenges or inspires.

The inconsistency only adds to the frustration. A few tracks stand out, like “Father Figure,” which features an interpolation of George Micheal’s 1987 hit “Father Figure” and tries to blend pop with self reflection, which is an interesting combo.

But then you hit songs like “Wood” which leans heavily into synth pop and flirtation. The momentum fizzles out from tack to track. The unevenness makes listening feel jarring.

For longtime fans, the disappointment hits harder.

“I’ve been listening to Taylor for years, but this just didn’t land for me,” Gaby Shaw, a UM freshman sports broadcasting major, said. “The lyrics felt lazy and some songs were honestly hard to listen to.”

In the end, the album feels like Swift playing it safe. There are glimpses of what she does best, but not enough to make the album feel special. For those hoping for another era-defining release, this one may fall short.