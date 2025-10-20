Miami volleyball loses 3-1 to No. 5 Stanford, drop third straight

In a tough road contest against the fifth ranked team in the nation, the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes lost their third straight and now sit at 15-4 (5-3 ACC).

Stanford’s win over Miami marks its fourth consecutive victory, improving its overall record to an impressive 14-3 (7-1 ACC).

The Cardinal jumped out to an early lead, taking the first set narrowly 25-23.

Miami responded strongly in the second to tie the game at one apiece, but Stanford took the next two sets to clinch a 3-1 victory at home.

UM senior Flormarie Heredia Colon continued her spectacular season, racking up 20 kills on route to yet another dominant performance for the ‘Canes.

Fellow Miami senior Dalia Wilson chipped in with 10 kills while Ariana Rodriguez put up an impressive 50 assists.

The first set between the two ACC squads was hotly contested with the score dead even at 23-23 following a Rodriguez kill. However, a Heredia Colon attack error followed by a Stanford kill sealed the set in the Cardinal’s favor.

Lorelei DiSanto @loreleis_lens, Contributing Photographer// Freshman Amina N’Diaye receives SMU’s serve in the second set at the Knight Sports Complex on Oct. 12, 2025.

Miami fought back hard in the second, winning the set 27-25 in another closely contested finish.

Freshman Mariam Mushkudiani and Heredia Colon put up eight and four kills respectively for the Hurricanes in the second set.

Just like the first two, the third set was also decided by a margin of just two points. Stanford sophomore Julia Blyashov finished off the set with her twelfth kill of the day as Miami once again faltered late in the period.

Riding their momentum into the fourth, Stanford took the last set convincingly 25-16. The Hurricanes were unable to recover after the Cardinals went on a 6-0 run to make it 19-10.

Miami will look to rebound back at home this Friday against fellow ACC rival Virginia Tech (9-10, 1-7 ACC).