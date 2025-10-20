Lil Tecca’s DOPAMINE tour in Miami was electric

American rapper Lil Tecca announced his “DOPAMINE: The Experience” tour this past July, following the release of his latest album, “DOPAMINE,” which dropped on June 13.

The album features 17 tracks, including popular singles, “Dark Thoughts” and “OWA OWA.” While the vibe of the album is still true to Tecca’s upbeat, catchy flow, “DOPAMINE” leans slightly into more hard rap, continuing the trend from his past two albums. “DOPAMINE” even has a track featuring rapper Ken Carson titled “Tic Tac Toe.”

Tecca performed in Miami on Oct. 6 at The Fillmore Miami Beach, which is a smaller theater, with a capacity of around 2,700 guests.

While the general admission tickets sold online ranging from $50 to $75, the actual seating areas at the venue were pretty confusing. Just because someone purchased general admission didn’t guarantee them a spot in the pit, which was first-come, first-serve.

The seats in rows behind the pit still gave a great view of the show; however the venue could have been more clear about their tickets. According to a staff member, some people arrived as early as 4 p.m. to be at the front of the pit.

The show was set to start at 8 p.m. with openers, Hardrock and ffawty and Tecca taking the stage at 9:30 p.m.

His setlist included his old bangers like “Ransom” and “LOT OF ME.” He also played a good variety of hits from all of his albums like “Fell in Love” from “TEC,” “NEVER LEFT” from “We Love You Tecca 2” and “Did It Again” from “We Love You Tecca.”

From “DOPAMINE”, he played “On Your Own,” “One Night,” “Tic Tac Toe,” “Dark Thoughts,” “Boys Don’t Cry” and “OWA OWA.”

He brought out a special guest, Kodak Black, with an intro saying, “Y’all from Miami right?” The crowd immediately went wild when Kodak Black made his way to the stage.

The two performed their popular single “HVN ON EARTH,” a fan favorite, that was unfortunately kind of a let down on stage. The chemistry from the two performers felt off and Kodak wasn’t even really singing the song, which dampened the moment.

After lots of chanting from the crowd, Kodak performed “No Flockin,” which was so cool to hear as a Kodak fan and honestly such a throwback.

Tecca’s last song, “500lbs,” wrapped up at about 10:30, which was a slight surprise but made sense considering the prices for the tickets.

On the way out, the merch looked cool, but it was more centered on the DOPAMINE tour and less on Tecca himself, which seemed less appealing to some fans.

I would rate the overall experience an 8 out of 10. On Tecca’s part, he is a great performer with great music and I especially like how he harmonizes with his backing tracks.

I give points off only because of the venue’s miscommunication about seating and the merch t-shirts priced at $40. I also would’ve liked the show to be a bit longer.

Still, I would definitely see Lil Tecca in concert again and continue to be a huge fan of him and his music.