UM to sport camo uniforms for upcoming Military Appreciation Game against Stanford

Miami athletics announced camo-inspired uniforms for the Hurricanes’ upcoming matchup against Stanford Oct. 25.

This game will be UM’s military appreciation game — a way to honor service members in the Miami and UM communities. For players like quarterback Emory Williams, who is a military child, this stands as a reminder of how vital the military community is to the U.

This is next in a long line of special jerseys that the University of Miami has made with its apparel supplier Adidas, but the camo-inspired jersey represents something even greater: unity.

The design has green military-inspired camouflage and American flags on the sleeves.

The Honor and Service uniforms not only pay homage to the veterans and the military-affiliated students at UM, but in lieu of the typical last name being listed on the back of the jerseys, it will read ‘HURRICANES.’

It nods to the formidable—and so far, unbeatable—Miami Hurricanes, as well as the inclusive community UM fosters for its students.

This isn’t the first military appreciation uniforms Adidas and Miami have created together.

In 2015, special military-inspired uniforms were worn not only for the military-appreciation game but were auctioned for charity after the fact. The tradition continues a decade later, as the Hurricanes will take to the field Oct. 25, unified under the same banner.

Fans can find and purchase the collection online at adidas.com which includes jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts and more.

This uniform stands as a reminder that regardless of background, to be a Hurricane is to be part of something bigger than yourself.