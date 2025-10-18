Beck’s fourth interception seals No. 2 Miami’s 24-21 loss to Louisville

Down 24-21 with about four minutes to play, Miami was searching for a late score against Louisville, looking to tie the game or take the lead for the first time all evening.

With 36 seconds on the clock, Carson Beck and the Hurricanes drove to the Cardinals 31-yard line, putting UM in prime position to at least send the game to overtime.

On first down, Beck stepped back in the pocket and tried throwing the ball outside to tight end Elija Lofton. Louisville’s TJ Capers jumped the route and intercepted Beck, going quickly to the ground before running to the sidelines to celebrate with his team.

Beck’s fourth interception of the night sealed the deal as the No. 2 ’Canes dropped their first game of the season to the Cardinals 24-21.

“There was a miscommunication on the play and the routes that were supposed to be run,” Beck said.

Things originally looked bleak for Miami after Beck threw his third interception of the game on fourth down, giving the Cardinals the ball with eight minutes left and an 11-point lead. On the ensuing possession, the ’Canes were given new life.

On first down, Louisville quarterback Miller Moss pitched the ball out on the left side to Isaac Brown, who fumbled the ball thanks to a big hit from Miami defensive back Keionte Scott.

The next play, true freshman Malachi Toney scored on an end around touchdown to bring the score to within five. On the two-point attempt, Toney threw a perfect pass to CJ Daniels to cut the deficit to three.

Despite the loss, Toney has put the rest of college football on notice as one of the premier wideouts in the nation. The 18-year old phenom hauled in nine catches for 135 yards, including a 61-yard catch and run.

Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by redshirt junior defensive back Tayon Halloway (25) after a 61-yard catch against Louisville on Oct. 17, 2025

Beck, however, played the worst game of his 2025 campaign. The sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback went 25-for-35 passing for 271 yards, throwing four interceptions and no touchdowns. An uncanny and uncharacteristic performance for the veteran quarterback that ultimately cost the ’Canes the game.

“There were times where maybe I was a little too aggressive and again it’s part of the game but we have to protect the ball better,” Beck said. “That can’t happen. It’s unacceptable.”

The Hurricanes (5-1, 1-1 ACC) got out of the gate slowly, which allowed Louisville (5-1, 2-1 ACC) to storm out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Miami had entered Friday’s contest trailing just once.

Penalties have been Miami’s kryptonite all season, which continued tonight. By the end of the game, UM had nine penalties resulting in 68 lost yards.

“I’m disappointed in a lot of different aspects,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said after the game. “We gave ourselves a chance to tie or open the game but did not overcome all the issues that we caused ourselves.”

Louisville quarterback Miller Moss and wide receiver Chris Bell continued their strong connection, carving up the UM defense.

Bell finished the game with nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Moss was an efficient passer on the night, going 23-for-27 with 248 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Two of Beck’s interceptions came early, one which the pass was intended for triple-teamed Malachi Toney. A drive later, Beck threw a ball to the left sideline that was picked off by Jabari Mack and intended for redshirt senior wideout Keelan Marion.

Miami remained flat footed on both sides of the ball through three quarters, which proved too much to come back from despite the late efforts.

The Schnellenberger trophy will travel back to Louisville and remain in its possession until at least the next matchup.

With this loss, Miami no longer controls its own destiny to make the ACC Championship. Both Virginia and Georgia Tech are undefeated in conference play and don’t play each other or Miami.

The ’Canes still have the ability to make the College Football Playoffs this season, but Friday’s loss only makes it harder. Miami will likely have to win out to secure an at-large bid in the playoffs.

The Hurricanes will look to regroup and get set for their matchup against Stanford next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.