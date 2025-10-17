Miami Women’s soccer suffers 2-0 loss to Cal

In what was a pleasant fall night in Coral Gables, Fla. the Miami Hurricanes could not get the job done at Cobb Stadium. The Hurricanes lost to the Cal Golden Bears 2-0 on Thursday night.

The Golden Bears (8-2-7, 4-1-3 ACC) under 18th year head coach Neil McGuire, got out of the gate strong. They dominated in time of possession early and had exceptional ball movement on Miami’s side of the field.

In the ninth minute of the match, Cal’s Coco Thistle one-hopped a pass into the chest of Lumi Kostmayer, who controlled it off her chest and then fired a shot into the bottom left corner of the net from about 10 yards out.

Miami (6-6-3, 0-6-1 ACC) did lead in total shots with 15 compared to Cal’s 11. Graduate forward Brie Severns led the Hurricanes with four shots with one of them being on target.

After 45 minutes of play, Cal held a 1-0 lead.

With the second half came a goal keeper change on the side of Miami. Emily Bredek was subbed off for Atlee Olofson.

Cal struck again in the 55th minute thanks to Mia Fontana who hit a low driven shot to the bottom right of the goal. Coco Thistle went on to pick up another assist as Cal took a commanding 2-0 lead.

Despite Miami scoring attempts throughout the second half, Cal went on to take the victory.

The Hurricanes look to regroup as they are set to host No. 4 Stanford on Sunday at noon. The game will be aired on ACC Network.