No.14 Hurricanes fall to Cal in second-straight loss

Miami’s third loss of the season came unexpectedly as Cal completed the reverse sweep over the Hurricanes in Berkeley.

The Hurricanes (15-3, 5-2 ACC) dominated the first set over the Golden Bears (6-11, 3-4 ACC), opening with a 5-0 run to dart to a 25-16 set win, capped off by two aces from Senior Dalia Wilson.

Following that up with another strong set, Miami won the second with a score of 25-14 with a .478 hitting percentage.

The match turned drastically at the end of the third set, as Cal turned it to their favor winning 25-19.

A 4-0 lead for Miami at the start of the fourth set seemed to set in motion a Miami win, but Cal fought back, winning the set 25-22.

The final set was kept close, but ultimately the Golden Bears pulled away with a 15-2 win, upsetting the ’Canes for their second ACC loss.

Despite the loss, Senior Flomarie Heredia Colon continues her stellar season, adding 28 kills to the books with Sophomore Logan Webb tallying an additional 5 blocks.

The No.14 Hurricanes hope to bounce back against No. 5 ranked Stanford this Sunday as they still remain among the top of the teams in the ACC.