Canes Cross Country close regular season at Crimson Classic

The Miami Hurricanes Cross Country teams had their final meet of the regular season Oct. 17, as they raced at the Crimson Classic at the Harry Pritchett Running Course.

Maddie Scheier led the women’s team with a time of 20:34.5, placing 19th overall for her third top-20 result of the season, helping the team to a ninth place finish.

Emma Hencock placed 49th with a 21:23 time, Lillian Deskins ran a 21:44.5 to place 67th, Lexi Arambulo had a 21:48.9 to place 71st, and Lucia Rodbro placed 90th at 22:05.8.

The Men’s team placed 13th, as they were led by Colten Morris, who placed 26th with a time of 24:46.1. Evan Pena placed 71st and had a time of 25:30.4. They were followed by Enrique Borrego, who ran a 25:47.3 to place 84th.

Sukai Truxal finished 94th with a time of 25:57.3, and Michael Castillo ended at 99th place, with a time of 26:00.7.

Miami will next race at the ACC Championship in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 31.