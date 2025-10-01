Read this before trying to be the next Alix Earle

Ever since former UM student Alix Earle became famous, it seems like the University of Miami has a new influencer on campus every day. With ring lights in dorm rooms and DIMLs (day in my life), influencer culture has become part of campus culture.

For many college students, working a nine-to-five desk job feels outdated and restrictive. It certainly doesn’t help that current job hunts are often long and unsuccessful with limited opportunities according to CBS news.

But, being an influencer is not a sustainable career path for most. Social media should be seen as a tool to complement long-term goals rather than a replacement for them.

The influencer takeover isn’t just a campus trend. A survey by Morning Consult found that 57% of Gen Z say they’d become an influencer if given the chance, a number that has remained consistent since 2019.

Documenting one’s life on TikTok or Instagram offers not just an outlet for creativity, but also the empty promise of flexibility, financial independence and the chance to be your own boss. With overnight stars on platforms like TikTok, it’s easy to see why students believe online fame might offer a faster track to independence than climbing the corporate ladder.

As UM junior Martina Grunwaldt said, “I would [much] rather be able to set my own times and have a job that stimulates my brain in different ways, instead of sitting in front of a computer in an office without any windows.”

This sentiment has only grown stronger in recent years at UM. The picturesque campus is the perfect backdrop for content creation. In many ways, Miami is the perfect place to live out the influencer dream.

Yet behind the polished filters and carefully curated captions lies a much harsher reality: being an influencer is hard. It demands relentless consistency, creativity under pressure and a willingness to share personal moments with thousands of strangers.

The supposed freedom often comes at the cost of privacy, mental health and stability. Top creators may earn six-figure incomes, but the rest struggle to make a living. A 2025 report from the Influencer Marketing Hub found that more than half of content creators make less than $15,000 annually.

The influencer economy is extremely overcrowded. For every student who “makes it big,” there are countless others producing content for little return. What may begin as a side hustle can quickly become a source of burnout, as algorithms change and audiences move on.

The hours are not that different from that of a corporate job. TikTokker Hannah Williams described working from 8 a.m. to midnight every day just to maintain her content and brand partnerships, earning around $125,000 a year. She’s not alone. Other creators have expressed similar struggles, pointing out how pressure to stay relevant leaves little room for anything else.

Even students experimenting with influencing on campus acknowledge the strain. “At first it felt exciting, but it turned into pressure,” said one UM senior with more than 15k followers. “I check views constantly, posting when I don’t feel like it. It’s not fun for me anymore.”

There are positives though. Students at UM are developing entrepreneurial skills. They learn to market themselves, build brands and they can even sometimes earn supplementary income through sponsorships or affiliate partnerships. In many cases, social media has become a platform where students experiment with storytelling, design and digital strategy — skills that carry over into a range of industries.

But this comes at a cost. The emphasis on image can distort priorities, shifting focus from academics and long-term goals to short-term validation. Students may compare themselves to peers who appear effortlessly successful online without recognizing the invisible labor and pressure behind the scenes. Burnout among creators is on the rise. A recent WIRED report highlighted how influencers are increasingly turning to therapy, citing migraines, exhaustion and stress from living “always online.”

While influencer work may lead to a sustainable career for a small percentage, for most it is unlikely to replace the stability of more traditional paths. Instead, it may be more useful to see social media not as an end goal, but as a tool that can complement other professional endeavors, whether building a business, advocating for causes or enhancing a professional profile.

Influencer culture is more than just a trend. It reflects a generational shift in how young people view work, ambition and identity. At UM, students are not just chasing likes, they’re trying to figure out what kind of life they want to build. While social media offers exciting opportunities, it is important to prioritize long-term goals over five seconds of fame.