Bikinis over boots? Tailgates say so

Required UM football game attire: girls in bikinis and guys with no shirts. UM game-days look bolder and less traditional than what you’ll see at other schools like FSU or UF. While others dismiss it as immodest or juvenile, they’re not getting the idea — the immodesty is the whole point.

College is meant to be fun and expressive, and Miami’s heat makes outfits both natural and practical. While SEC and Florida schools may have distinct fashion for game day, we all know UM does it best.

“Get ready with me for game day” on TikTok is where students find inspiration for their look. Bright orange and green bikinis with glittery mini skirts and sunglasses is the typical outfit. Everyone is in swimwear, yet no one actually gets in the pool at the frat parties. UM signals beach energy without getting their hair wet. It reflects the UM vibe of color and a long day by the sun.

UM fashion is tailored around the humid Miami climate. When it rains, most just put a poncho over their outfit because it’s never cold. The sun just comes right back and the heat never leaves.

Flashy and bold prints are part of the game and college lifestyle at UM. Students aren’t afraid of pushing boundaries and setting trends for fun. Green and orange aren’t easy colors to style. UM gets creative with rhinestones, glitter and mismatching basics with statement pieces. It’s artistic and filled with personal style that gives the Miami vibe.

A city filled with so much art and expression is reflected in the fashion statements even at a college football game. Most find it empowering and practical. Tailgates can be messy and crowded, you don’t want to ruin your good boots or nice dress.

At other schools, the outfits make it feel more like a fancy event rather than a football game day. No one should be in heels and pearls while watching guys tackle each other.

Other schools find their outfits to fit their environment which could be more put together like Alabama State or more artsy like Tulane. Every college has different norms and game day fashion, and that’s okay, but it’s clear that no one is doing it like us.