The top five best Miami football jerseys of all time

As football season starts to gain momentum, more and more talk revolves around predictions, and players.

But one topic that never dies is a team’s fresh fit.

The University of Miami has always been known for cool jerseys, but there is a lot of debate as to which ones are the greatest of all time.

Whether it’s the older styles that are more “vintage” looking, the modern sharp styles, or rare designs, there are many great Hurricane football jerseys to choose from.

No. 5: “Smoke”

The “Smoke” uniform was released in 2013 for the homecoming game against Virginia Tech.

It featured a dark gray jersey with matching gray pants. The numbers are in white with an orange outline to match the matte white helmets.

The “Smoke” jerseys symbolized the team “running through the smoke” before a home game.

Despite the uniform being a one-and-done, fans loved this unique jersey because it contrasted Miami’s usual combos and stood as a symbol of a Hurricanes tradition.

No. 4 : 1996- 1999 Era

The 1996-1999 jersey style featured a simple design, with basic sleeve striping, a loose cut, and the block number font with a single border.

The colors featured an orange and white contrast, with orange being the overpowering color. Green served as more of an accent.

These uniforms are often overlooked since they are not associated with a winning streak or any special kind of luck. However, they are still remembered for their classic “retro” style and are often connected to an era of rebuilding for the Hurricanes.

No. 3: 2000-2003 Era

Many argue the 2000-2003 uniforms are Miami’s greatest jersey. This style has an increased contrast with side panels, a thicker sleeve trim and more visual depth overall.

This style also has a more balanced use of orange, green and white and a more consistent use of the logo with aggressive graphics.

Most fans also appreciate it because of its versatility. It can easily be adapted for more color combos for throwbacks and special designs.

A jersey from this era is definitely a special part of anyone’s collection.

Co-MVP Wide Receiver Andre Johnson hoists the Sears Trophy following the Canes’ 37-14 win over Nebraska in the 2002 Rose Bowl BCS National Championship Game, played on Jan. 3, 2002 in Pasadena, CA. Photo credit: ©JC Ridley/Caneshooter.con

No. 2: “Miami Nights”

A player-favorite, the Hurricanes have rolled out a “Miami Nights” blackout jersey since 2017.

The cohesive green and orange striping down the pants and the helmet makes for a sleek look.

Also the rare, glow-in-the-dark numbers on this jersey are such a unique feature and one of the reasons why it’s so high on the list. Even the jerseys featuring orange lettering make them stand out.

While the “Miami Nights” are a modern style, they also serve as a symbol of the vibrant city surrounding the University and the culture of many Miami fans.

Junior runningback Damien Martinez runs the football in Miami’s win against FSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium.

No. 1: “Stormtroopers”

The best football jersey in all of UM history is the all white “Stormtrooper” combination.

The clean, modern style is unforgettable and looks sharp on the field. The monochromatic look includes an all white jersey, pants, socks and helmet, with large orange and green striping on both top and bottom, and the helmet.

It was unveiled in 2014 under Nike as a set, along with other designs called “Juice,” “Surge” and the aforementioned “Smoke.”

The “Stormtrooper” combo has been brought back several times since its release, and is often worn during away games, as white is seen as a “road” color.

This design easily took the number one spot because people think of it as a good luck combo due to wins against Florida State in 2017 and Louisville in 2020.

Its sharp, modern look on the field is shown in photos captured from games and the design is easily the most aesthetically pleasing.