New Publix megastore opens across from campus

A brand-new Publix opened right across from campus on Thursday, Sept. 25. Located at 1542 S. Dixie Hwy, this 46,000 square foot megastore spans a full block and will provide students with accessible groceries.

The megastore — called Riviera Plaza — includes two floors, a two-level parking garage and a customer seating area with window dining. It also features the traditional departments like deli, produce, bakery, meat, seafood, catering and pharmacy, along with special services like delivery, powered by Instacart.

“It has a full-blown bakery,” says Sumner Bradley, a UM student and Publix customer. “It’s so much easier to get Pubsubs now because the counter isn’t small and in the back of a cramped grocery store.”

“We are excited to welcome customers to their new Publix. The store reflects our commitment to quality, service and fresh offerings,” Publix said in a statement.

Along with welcoming new customers, Publix also celebrated its 95th anniversary by handing out commemorative reusable bags to the first 95 customers at the grand opening.

The new Riviera Plaza location will operate next door to the Publix on Monza Avenue which opened in 1963.

The Monza Avenue location used to be the closest Publix to campus, making it very popular among students and local shoppers. It had small, narrow aisles and one long checkout line — a stark contrast to the superstore that’s now double the size.

“I really enjoyed the new Publix. It was very clean and well laid out, and I thought there was a good selection of everything,” said Lucy Sanford, UM student and Publix customer.

The store is within walking distance of the Coral Gables campus, making it easy for students without a vehicle to buy groceries. Students can also opt for a free, roundtrip ride with Freebie from 7 p.m. until closing.

The size, products, prices and convenience of the new Publix will ensure a steady stream of UM students as customers for years to come.