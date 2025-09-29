Havana Harry’s shuts down: What happened & where to eat instead

Kelly dives into the controversy surrounding the indefinite closure of Havana Harry’s, a beloved spot for UM students and Coral Gables locals. Although the restaurant’s social media posts cite “renovations,” city records reveal that it was ordered to close on August 21 due to health inspection issues, details that remain undisclosed. Kelly breaks down the situation, why the messaging is frustrating students, and offers alternative spots to grab a bite near campus, including Ohho Noodles, Pura Vida, Coyo Taco, Crema, Sushi Sake, and Craft in South Miami.