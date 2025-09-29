Twisted Tweed brought an electric country performance to Patio Jams

Twisted Tweed became the first band to hit the Patio Jams stage on the 2025 – 2026 Patio Jams tour Thursday, Sept. 25. Their country extravaganza got the crowd on its feet.

Made up of drummer Chelsea Román, guitarist Richard Heller, vocalist Vincent, bassist Christian Gallucci and keyboardist Carmelo Alcantar, the band was started last year when all band members were freshman at the Frost School of Music. Although country music wasn’t everyone’s style to begin with, the band has embraced this genre and made it their identity.

Drummer Chelsea Román was the one who came up with the idea to start the band. When they first started, “everything was going wrong,” she said, as they were unable to find their sound. However, through perseverance and motivation the band grew stronger and stronger.

What makes their performances different from the others? “We just really have a lot of fun,” vocalist Vincent Casal said.

Every band member brings something different and special to the table since they all come from different musical backgrounds. They are all able to draw on the different influences they grew up with, making their sound unique from other country groups or artists.

All members of the band expressed a sense of not just growing as musicians, but also growing as people during their time at the University of Miami. They look forward to learning how to better work as a collective rather than as an individual. The band is focusing both on covering songs and producing originals by Casal.

Catch them on Sept. 25 at Patio Jams at the Lakeside Patio for an electric and energetic performance. Get ready to jam to crowd favorites like Kenny Loggins’s “Footloose” and Noah Kahan’s “Homesick.” You will also get to hear some of Vincent Casal’s originals, such as “Come Home Tonight” and “I See Red.”

Follow Twisted Tweed and listen to their music on social media to stay up-to-date on the rising stars.