Delightful Dozen: Miami Volleyball wins 12th straight

The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes Women’s Volleyball continued to dominate and dazzle as ACC play kicks into high gear.

On Sunday afternoon, the Hurricanes stormed into the Jervey Gym at Clemson University to defeat the Tigers (12-2, 0-2 ACC) in three sets.

The first set started off with back-and-forth action, with Miami finally pulling away when they took a 14-12 lead. Redshirt sophomore Ariana Rodriguez recorded consecutive kills to get the two-point advantage. The New York native had 30 assists, the fifth time she has done so this season.

Outside hitter Amina N’Diaye went on to record four kills to close out the first set, leading Miami to a 25-19 victory in the first set.

Miami put themselves in the driver’s seat during the second set. Senior Flormarie Heredia Colon, coming off back-to-back ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors, picked up five kills in the second set. Senior Naylani Feliciano led the second set in digs with five. The Hurricanes had a .407 hitting percentage and four blocks. The set had four lead changes, as UM won the second set 25-18.

Up 2-0, Miami was just one set away from its third consecutive sweep. Junior Ava Carney got into the mix with four kills in the set. And leading 5-2 in the set, the Hurricanes went on a 10-1 run. The Tigers attempted to come back in the frame, but Miami got the job done, winning the third set 25-18.

The Hurricanes led in all major categories with Heredia Colon leading the game in kills (14), attacks (34), and points (17.5).

Hurricanes volleyball (12-1, 2-0 ACC) is off to its best start since its 2002 season, when it went 26-0.

Miami will continue to play two more ACC games on the road before heading back home, with the next game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 3, at NC State.