Did mixing sports and horror hurt or help ‘HIM’?

The newest horror movie from Jordan Peele’s production company, “HIM,” hit theaters on Sept. 19. The sports-horror mashup got people’s attention, but not their praise.

I personally enjoyed watching the characters develop and see how the film makers wove the two themes together. Overall, I thought the ending could have been stronger and way more appealing to the audience. With less symbolism and more straight up scary jumpscares, this film could’ve been chef’s kiss.

“HIM” follows a young quarterback played by Tyriq Withers training with his football role model, played by Marlon Wayans. for a shot at the big leagues. What starts as an inspiring, rise to the top sports narrative, quickly turns into something darker.

While this film is heavily associated with famous director Jordan Peele, it is important to note that he did not direct this film. Instead, he produced it under his production company, Monkeypaw Productions. Justin Tipping, from hit shows like “The Chi” and “Dear White People,” directed the film with the Oscar-winner’s help .

“I’m a fan of Jordan Peele and Marlon Wayans, and on top of that it’s a football movie, and I’m a football player. I wanted to see what the horror take on it would be,” said Mark Trapp II, a moviegoer at AMC at Sunset Place on opening night.

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans typically plays comedic roles in his movies, starring in “White Chicks” and “Little Man.” Seeing him take on a more serious role felt strange at first, but fitting after watching the film.

The film explores sacrifice, power, corruption and ambition, while echoing the typical suspense and eeriness of a Peele movie with Tipping’s own spin. It also ties the same themes into the sports world, giving audiences an almost dual-plot view.

It uses highly detailed visuals of the human body and the brain to show injuries and concussions, almost like the characteristics of a psychological thriller. The film keeps viewers guessing throughout.

For example, watching the character played by Tim Heidecker continue to slip secret drugs and tips to Cam had the whole theater wondering, “What is going on.”

As the plot develops, it almost gets lost during the rising action. While it is clear that Tipping was trying to tie in a subplot of obsession, fandom, and the public eye, it felt random and like a bump in the plot.

There are also a large amount of biblical allusions like Cam suffering a head injury and bleeding from his head like a crown of thorns and several references to “being a god.” Tipping also had an occurring double entendre with the animal goat being used for sacrifices and the sport’s phrase GOAT, meaning the greatest of all time.

As someone who is Catholic and a huge football fan, this symbolism was quite honestly uncomfortable and odd to watch play out. Seeing the business side of sports being compared to something so evil was jarring.

Overall, it was a thrilling movie that kept the audience’s attention and connected sports to religion and ambition to sacrifice.

It can be seen as more of a strange, gory type of horror film as opposed to an adrenaline-filled, on the edge of your seat type of horror movie.