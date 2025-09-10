The show-stopping performances from the 2025 VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by LL Cool J at UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, was far more than a star-studded awards ceremony—it was an electrifying musical showcase filled with nostalgia, cultural statements and unforgettable moments.

Here’s a breakdown of the best performances that lit up the night:

Doja Cat

Doja Cat kicked things off with the live debut of her new single “Jealous Type”, styled with an ’80s vibe. The set was full of bright colors, dancers in retro clothes and even a surprise sax solo from Kenny G. Her upbeat throwback energy set the tone for the night.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter turned her stage into a mix of protest and pop with “Tears.” Featuring drag artists, fiery choreography and signs reading “Protect Trans Rights,” her performance blended activism with entertainment. It felt bold, emotional and in line with the VMAs’ history of making statements.

Mariah Carey

Making her first VMA appearance in 20 years, Mariah Carey started her medley with “Sugar Sweet” in a giant feathered robe, then revealed a glittery gold romper covered in rhinestones. She sang classics like “Heartbreaker” and “We Belong Together.”

Her performance had many mixed reviews on social media, some felt it didn’t quite hit the mark, but her confidence and presence reminded everyone why she’s an icon.

Lady Gaga

Even though she wasn’t there in person, Lady Gaga still brought drama with a pre-recorded performance from Madison Square Garden. She sang “Abracadabra” and “The Dead Dance” with dark, ballroom-inspired visuals and haunting choreography. It was easily one of the most eye-catching moments of the night.

Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

One of the most moving parts of the show was the tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt teamed up for a medley of “Crazy Train,” “Changes,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” Introduced by Osbourne’s son and granddaughters, the tribute connected generations of rock fans and got one of the biggest ovations of the night.

Other Highlights

Alex Warren, fresh off winning Best New Artist, gave an emotional debut with “Eternity” and “Ordinary.” Ricky Martin kept the energy high with a medley of his Latin hits while accepting the Latin Icon Award.

Busta Rhymes brought a high-octane set that earned him the Rock the Bells Visionary Award and included a shoutout to LL Cool J and VJ Ananda Lewis. Rounding out the night were standout performances from Tate McRae, Post Malone and Jelly Roll (pre-taped), J Balvin with DJ Snake, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavárez, Sombr, and Conan Gray, each adding their own flavor to the show.

The 2025 VMAs delivered a mix of fun, emotion and star power. From Sabrina Carpenter’s bold message to Mariah Carey’s glittering return, and Lady Gaga’s eerie visuals to Ozzy’s heartfelt tribute, the night showed just how wide the range of music and performances can be. The show proved again that the VMAs are still one of music’s biggest stages.