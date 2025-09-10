REVIEW: ‘Man’s Best Friend’ is my emotional support album

Sabrina Carpenter is back with her seventh album, “Man’s Best Friend” almost exactly a year after the success of “Short n’ Sweet” in August 2024. The album builds on the cheekiness she’s developed throughout her music career. This time she’s pushing the limits with sharper humor and theatrics.

“Man’s Best Friend” was co-written and co-produced by Carpenter alongside influential songwriter and record producer Jack Antonoff. Antonoff is famous for his collaborations with major artists notably Taylor Swift for her albums “1989,” “Folklore” and “Midnights.”

Carpenter working with him shows her credibility as an artist and transformation from rising star to a mainstream artist.

“Man’s Best Friend” debuted as No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard 200, making it her second chart-topping album. The lead single “Manchild” hit No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and dominated the charts in Ireland and the UK.

Pitchfork applauded the album saying it delivered, “formally classic, facepalm-clever pop songs with a heavy wink, Sabrina Carpenter’s new album takes her persona to its apex, and maybe as far as it can go.”

The album blends pop with undertones of country, rock, and R&B. It’s a run-through of captivating and refreshingly unpredictable songs.

A country song on the hit pop album,“Nobody’s Son,” uses acoustic guitar and piano to tell a story about heartbreak, focusing on giving up on love though longing for a connection.

Her disco song,“My Man on Willpower,” one of the most popular songs from the album, plays around with the theme of ego and temptation, poking fun at man’s inflated pride stemming from showiness rather than substance.

Speaking as a Carpenter, I’ve been eager for this album to be released and as per usual Sabrina did not disappoint. “Man’s Best Friend” has been all I’ve listened to for the past week.

The blend of songs across genres along with her iconic witty voice made for the best pop album since “Short n’ Sweet.” The full spectrum of emotions is displayed from crying to smiling to smiling through the pain.

“Man’s Best Friend” is another testament to Sabrina Carpenter’s wit and talent, proving she’s not only chasing stardom but adding to her growing pop resume.