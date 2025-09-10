REVIEW: “The Conjuring: Last Rites” is the perfect end to a perfect series

“The Conjuring” series comes to a close with a heartwarming spotlight on the Warren family. The movie showcases the story of why the Warrens left their careers investigating paranormal cases behind.

The movie takes watchers back to the early stage of Ed and Lorraine’s work together and the birth of their child. One of their first cases had a significant impact on how they would continue to run their investigations.

Upon working with a haunted mirror in a vintage shop, Ed and Lorraine nearly lose their unborn daughter. Years later, thinking they left it all behind, the Warrens are shocked to hear the story of a family in Pennsylvania. Will they have to step back into the paranormal world to save both families?

“Last Rites” has become an instant success- bringing in $194 million dollars in revenue globally. These numbers are the highest of any horror movie debut ever according to Deadline. Critics, such as Deadline’s Gregory Nussen, agree about its high quality cinematography, plot lines, and acting. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson show off their horror acting chops alongside a great performance by rising stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.

Its success was expected. The movie was made tastefully, with just the right amount of jumpscares and thrills accompanying an interesting and creative storyline. Flashbacks are transitioned clearly from scene to scene for the audience to follow.

For former “The Conjuring” universe fans, there are many references to other movies such as “Annabelle” and “The Nun.” The film also exceeds expectations by providing an original, intense plot. Moviegoers frustrated with the era of movie remakes and reprises should not shut out this amazing film.

“The Conjuring: The Last Rights” is a masterclass on how to wrap up a popular, established franchise. Horror junkies must see it.

Rating: 5/5