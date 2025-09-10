Miami golf finishes 14th in Cougar Classic

Miami Hurricanes golf looked to get their season started on the right track in Charleston, South Carolina, as they took on the Cougar Invitational. The team finished 14th, taking home a few solid performances from the weekend.

Miami’s best individual performance came from Flagler transfer Stella Jelinek. The senior, after opening rough with a four-over-par first round, shot one-under and two-under in her next two rounds to end the weekend just one over par. Jelinek was particularly strong on par holes, where she was tied for the fifth-best average in a competition featuring over 90 players.

Four other Hurricanes from Miami participated in the event, with a range of results. Junior Rebekah Gardner placed 42nd at four-over and had a really strong first round going two-under par. Gardner ranked in the top-10 on par five holes, She was followed by Baylor transfer junior Ashleen Kaur, who finished 52nd at six-over; sophomore Cloe Amion Villarino shot a two-over 73 in the final round to finish 75th at 11-over, and senior Katie Carman finished 96th at 29-over.

Coming off a season where they finished 53rd in the nation at the end of the year, Miami hoped to compete in a tournament where they were surrounded by the top talent they were looking to surpass. Though this weekend wasn’t a big statement, it’s a start that Miami can build on moving forward. Their next action is the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Colorado from September 22 to 24.