A heavenly night with Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis shined at the Kaseya center as she embodied grace, beauty, and elegance on Sep. 5. The arena was a sea of pink and flowers, girls of all ages dressed like they were attending a dreamlike ceremony.

She descended onto the stage on a swing like an angel floating down to earth. One moment she was the bride, an embodiment of purity, the next she pulled out a gun, blurring innocence with defiance.

The show started off slow, full of dreamy ballads from her latest album “Sincerely.” The build up felt like whispered secrets, but the show quickly picked up into a pace that no one could resist. Her set moved like a slow burn, her vocals soared effortlessly, making every note feel sensual.

The stage was simple and showed how the talented production team knew when to hold back the tactics to let Uchis shine. Kali Uchis is the main attraction alongside her production crew that knew exactly how to frame her presence and highlight her abilities on stage.

Everyone there came to hear her voice and see her and they got more than that. She has a way of using her eyes to captivate the entire crowd into submission with just one wink, one single movement or any word. This was essential to distract from the subpar dance choreography.

The crowd stayed locked in her spell until a video tribute to Latino culture and heritage lit up the screens. When it faded, she stormed back onto the stage in a black corset and tube skirt, snapping the night into high gear with “Muñekita.”

The energy shifted instantly. Every subtle move—every glance, touch or flick of her hand—sent the crowd roaring. The atmosphere was ethereal, but when she threw on “Dame Beso // Muévete” the whole arena was dancing.

Then, just as easily, she stripped it all back and we were left with just her. For a few moments, she gave the crowd nothing but her voice, and it was enough. The intimacy of songs like “telepatía” and “fue mejor” hit harder than the spectacle, grounding the night in something deeply human.

The finale was as carefully staged as it was unforgettable. Before disappearing through a pink door at the center of the stage, she paused, glanced back and delivered a wink that froze time.

It could have ended there, but the crowd’s energy pulled her back out for an encore of “Miami” that wasn’t on the setlist. She signed autographs and talked with the audience. Once she walked off the stage, fans were still in awe of the woman who had just brought grace, elegance, and sensuality to life. For old and new Kali Uchis fans, this was an unforgettable concert you wouldn’t want to miss.