Takeaways from No.5 Miami’s 45-3 win over Bethune-Cookman

The Hurricanes breezed past Bethune-Cookman to their eighth consecutive home win, moving Miami to 2-0 on the season.

Miami’s celebration of its dominant 45-3 win will be short lived, however.

“A lot of positives, a lot of things to fix, and a lot of things to get better at,” said head coach Mario Cristobal after the game.

Beck’s best friends; ‘Canes WR core continues to dominate.

Following a stellar Week 1 performance against Notre Dame, 17-year-old freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney continues to impress.

Toney racked up 80 yards, with 69 of those coming after the catch. The 2025 three-star recruit has quickly become one of the hottest freshmen in the nation.

Additionally, redshirt senior CJ Daniels Jr. continues to be the favorite target of Carson Beck.

“Our relationship has built up over time, the stuff we do off the field shows on the field,” said Daniels.

Following yet another stellar endzone catch, and two first half touchdowns, the LSU transfer is cementing his role as top receiver in the UM offense.

Both Toney and Daniels are looking like serious contenders for ACC all-team selections, which will be crucial to the success of the Hurricane offense.

Makena Wong, Photo Editor, Sixth-year redshirt senior wide reciever CJ Daniels points his finger up after scoring Miami’s 3rd touchdown against Bethune-Cookman University on Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025.

Big men behind the big plays

The Miami offensive line appears to be one of the best units in all of college football. Although credit for big plays is seldom attributed to the big men up front, quarterback Carson Beck emphasized their role in his success,

“My offensive line gave me all the time in the world,” Beck said after the game.

Beck made sure to take advantage of his elite protection, breaking the University of Miami record for most consecutive completions to start a game, at 15-for-15.

They facilitated a total of 199 yards on the ground, with Mark Fletcher Jr. leading the pack at 7.8 yards per carry.

Miami’s offensive line has an overall rank of 8th in the nation according to PFF and is showing no signs of slowing down. If they keep playing to this degree of excellence, Miami is on pace to have the most efficient offense for the second year in a row.

Makena Wong, Photo Editor, Junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. scores a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Freshman on fire

Many young players got the opportunity to show what Miami’s future holds in Saturday’s game.

“Talented guys, that work really, really hard,” Cristobal said of the Hurricanes’ freshman class.”

Freshman running back Girard Pringle Jr. broke off an electric 30-yard touchdown run. He shook multiple defenders to put the ’Canes up 42-3 in the fourth quarter.

On the opposite side of the ball, freshman safety Bryce Fitzgerald snagged an endzone interception from Bethune-Cookman quarterback Cam’Ron Ransom. Fitzgerald, a former 4-star recruit, has been a key piece in turning around the Canes secondary this season.

“We just all want it,” Fitzgerald said about the defensive back group.

Once again Toney, nicknamed in high school, “Baby Jesus,” is showing potential to one day be a first-round draft pick. The athlete reclassed up a year from the class of 2026 to 2025, and all signs are pointing to a star in the making.

The Hurricanes are now setting their sights on the South Florida Bulls in week 3, hoping to carry their winning momentum at home once again.