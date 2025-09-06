No. 5 Miami cruises past Bethune-Cookman 45-3 after record start by Beck

Fresh off their nail-biting upset win over then No. 6 Notre Dame, the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes stayed home to host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

And after a stressful night the week before, the ’Canes enjoyed a stress-free, landslide victory, taking down the Wildcats 45-3 in a dominant win.

Quarterback Carson Beck was extremely efficient to open the game, starting 15-for-15, which broke the school record for most consecutive completions to start a game, previously set by Heisman winner Vinny Testaverde in 1986.

“[Beck] keeps getting better and better,” said head coach Mario Cristobal.

He went on to finish the game with 267 yards and 2 touchdowns, both of which went to wide receiver CJ Daniels.

Following his one-handed grab touchdown in Week 1, Daniels picked up right where he left off, catching a 40 yard throw from Beck for an early touchdown. He followed that up with a five yard touchdown grab in the second quarter, where he outjumped his defender for his third score in two games.

“I just tell Carson, just put it around me,” Daniels said. “I’m a playmaker, man, you know I just want to make his job as easy as possible.”

Two more notable players on the offensive side of the ball were running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Fletcher toted the rock 11 times for 86 yards and two scores, including a bruising 16 yard scamper in which he trucked multiple Wildcat defenders. Toney, on the other hand, finished with six catches for 80 yards. It was evident that Miami (2-0, 0-0 ACC) was keen on getting the 17-year-old involved, as they repeatedly hit him with screens and quick passes, looking to get him into open space.

Melissa Borges, Contributing Photographer, University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck warms up before facing Bethune-Cookman University on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Defensively, the Hurricanes dominated from the beginning. They came out of the game stifling the Wildcats (0-2, 0-0 SWAC) run game and locking down their receivers.That dominance lasted all night, as the Wildcats were only able to muster a field goal which came in the second quarter.

The defense was once again led by reigning ACC defensive lineman of the week Ruben Bain Jr., who recorded a sack, tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. The secondary contained Bethune-Cookman’s receivers, keeping them under 100 passing yards, while the run defense held the Wildcats to 92 rushing yards.

By the third quarter, the game was all but decided, giving the ’Canes a chance to test out their younger guys. 14 different Hurricanes caught a pass, one shy of the school record set in 2003 against Syracuse.

True freshman running back Girard Pringle Jr. scored his first career touchdown on a 30 yard burst, showcasing his elite speed, while redshirt sophomore quarterback Emory Williams also got some action in relief of Carson Beck. Williams, who could be the future of the program, threw for 77 yards on 12 attempts.

Defensively, true freshman defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald picked up his first career interception late in the fourth quarter. Fitzgerald made a diving grab in the end zone on fourth and goal, capping off a dominant Hurricane victory.

“It felt great,” Fitzgerald said following the game. “My teammates, they’ve been pushing me all week, saying, ‘you gonna get one, just trust, just trust in the details and play.”

Miami continues their homestand next week against USF, who will likely be ranked coming off its 18-16 upset of No. 13 Florida in Gainesville. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. It will air on The CW Network.