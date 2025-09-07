Havana Harry’s closes doors for renovation project

Havana Harry’s, a longtime Coral Gables favorite, has temporarily closed its doors for renovations just weeks after a city inspection forced a one-day shutdown in June due to a roach problem.

This time, the closure is voluntary. In an apologetic statement posted on Instagram, the restaurant said it is working on plumbing, kitchen and interior upgrades aimed at improving both safety and customer experience.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you back very soon,” the post read. “Thank you for your patience and continued support.”

Havana Harry’s stated that it is working closely with the city and local authorities to speed up the process. They have not yet announced a reopening date, but it is said to be posted on social media soon.

The restaurant, known for its extensive menu of Cuban cuisine, has built a loyal following among UM students, locals and tourists. Its reputation for large portions and affordable dishes has made it a go-to spot for casual dining and family gatherings.

Despite the temporary setbacks, Havana Harry’s has kept its presence in the community for years. Customers frequently share their meals on social media, showcasing the restaurant’s role as both a dining destination and a cultural staple in Coral Gables.

For now, regulars will have to wait until renovations are complete. The restaurant has encouraged customers to follow its Instagram page (@havanaharrys) for updates on its reopening.