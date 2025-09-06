TMH Staff Predictions for No. 5 Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman

Sebastian Font, Co-Sports Editor

The Hurricanes look to ride their momentum wave after their rivalry 27-24 win over Notre Dame last weekend.

Miami ran the ball at will against the Fighting Irish last week, which allowed for big passing plays when the opportunity presented itself.

Expect more from the passing game this weekend as the Hurricanes face a much weaker side in Bethune Cookman, who gave up 42 to FIU in week one.

The receiving core of CJ Daniels and Malachi Toney will look to add to their week one touchdown totals, while other wideouts such as Jojo Trader and Josh Moore look to get more involved in the gameplan.

The matchup provides an opportunity for UM to continue to get in a rhythm on offense and defense, as well as get new faces valuable game reps.

Even with Miami likely subbing out their starters in the second-half, the second unit will continue to motor through the Wildcats.

Final Score: Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 7

Jayden Gonzalez, Co-Sports Editor

Following a statement victory against No. 6 Notre Dame, the Miami Hurricanes will be able to “tune up” against HBCU Bethune-Cookman. Coming off a 42-9 loss to FIU last week, the Wildcats are going to need to be more than perfect to have a shot against UM.

Saturday’s game will be an opportunity for UM head coach Mario Cristobal to use the depth of this Hurricane roster.

Expect Miami to rotate players at all positions consistently throughout the game, giving guys chances to make plays. True freshman wideout Joshua Moore, safety Bryce Fitzgerald, and edge rusher Hayden Lowe are sure to get more reps than they did against the Irish last weekend.

Miami will also likely send out redshirt sophomore quarterback Emory Williams in the second half of this game, giving the Hurricanes a chance to look at their potential future signal caller.

Prediction: Miami 52 – Bethune-Cookman 3

Zach Cohen, Senior Staff Writer

Ranked fifth in the country and going up against an FCS school, Miami is a lock to defeat Bethune-Cookman.

The Hurricanes flat-out have more depth and talent than the Wildcats. And considering Bethune-Cookman lost to FIU, 42-9, it should be a long night for the Wildcats’ signal-callers.

Score early, run up the score, and get the starters off the field at halftime. That should be the motto for today’s game.

Use this game as an opportunity to evaluate talent. Let’s see what Luke Nickel, Girard Pringle Jr., Josh Moore, and many others can do in the second half.

Miami should treat this game no differently than any other in the first half. If they do that, then they will come out on top and have an entire second half to see the future of the program.

Final Score: Miami 59, Bethune-Cookman 6

Omar Pinto, Contributing Writer

Fresh off a thrilling upset over top-10 opponent Notre Dame, Miami will look to keep the

momentum alive against Bethune-Cookman this Saturday night.

Confidence is at an all-time high for the ’Canes after they narrowly took down the Fighting Irish in prime time, thanks to strong performances from DE Ruben Bain Jr., QB Carson Beck, and 17-year-old WR Malachi Toney. Expect them to be out of this game early, as Miami should be able to dominate the Wildcats in all three phases of the game.

The Hurricanes hold a perfect 7-0 all-time record over Bethune, with an average margin of victory of 41.9 points. Expect this game to be no different, as the Hurricanes have one of their strongest teams in years.

Marty Brown, Mark Fletcher, and Jordan Lyle will tear up the Wildcats on the ground, leading to a decisive ‘Canes victory.

Final Score: Miami 50, Bethune-Cookman 0

Anirudh Kannan, Contributing Writer

After an impressive 27-24 victory over Notre Dame, the Hurricanes look to continue their success into this week’s matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Wildcats reeling after a 42-9 blowout loss against the FIU Panthers, where Bethune looked out of sorts on offense and defense, struggling to convert on third down while letting the Panthers move the ball up and down the field at will.

Meanwhile, the ’Canes opened their 2025 CFB season with a well-rounded performance against the No. 6 ranked Fighting Irish. Despite being under the primetime lights, transfer quarterback Carson Beck looked calm and collected in the pocket, leading Miami down the field late in the fourth quarter for a game winning field goal.

While Bethune-Cookman will certainly look to shock the nation at this Saturday’s game, Miami simply has too much fire power on both sides of the ball for them to handle.

Final Score: Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 10